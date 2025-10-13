Natalie Bassingthwaighte announces engagement to partner Pip Loth

Australian singer and actress Natalie Bassingthwaighte is celebrating a special milestone, having recently become engaged to her partner, Pip Loth.

The heartfelt proposal took place during a trip to Niagara Falls, Canada, a moment Natalie shared with fans in an emotional video posted to Instagram.

Nat shared details of the engagement on Instagram, posting a video montage of the momentous occasion. (Credit: Instagram)

The video opened with a touching dedication from Canadian actor Noah Reid, known for his role in Schitt’s Creek, who serenaded the couple with a rendition of Tina Turner’s Simply the Best. Against this backdrop, Natalie captured highlights of their getaway, including a scenic helicopter ride over the falls.

A poetic touch to the proposal came courtesy of Canadian poet Hannah Monsour, who performed in public on a typewriter as the couple stood nearby. The moment then turned intimate as Natalie got down on one knee and presented Pip with a ring.

After a warm embrace, Pip revealed the engagement ring on camera, joking, “Just a little casual proposal… it was me, I got proposed to!”

Natalie captioned the post, expressing her gratitude and tagging several friends and collaborators involved in the special day.

The announcement quickly drew an outpouring of congratulatory messages from celebrity friends including Michelle Bridges, Danii Minogue, and Neighbours co-star Alan Fletcher.

“Congratulations you two beautiful people!!! I’m so happy for you both,” wrote Michelle. “Oh my stars. What a beautiful thing to see first thing in the day. Huge love to you both,” added Alan Fletcher.

Jackie Gillies from Real Housewives of Melbourne also shared her joy, saying, “You deserve this and all the blessings my beautiful friend. I’m so happy for you Nat.”

Natalie popped the question to her partner of two years, Pip. (Credit: Instagram)

The couple recently marked two years together with Pip sharing a heartfelt tribute to Natalie on Instagram, describing how she brought “adventure,” “joy and love” into their lives. Pip wrote, “No one has ever looked at me like you do… Every day you help me grow into a person who is happy, proud and excited for the future.”

Natalie responded, writing, “My [love], you have given me strength beyond belief… You are the most extraordinary human to friends and strangers. How lucky am I. My heart is full. I LOVE YOU. Two years and counting.”

The relationship between Natalie and Pip was publicly confirmed in 2023, after Natalie courageously spoke out against the “vicious” and “horrific” comments they faced. In a video shared on Instagram, she stated, “It’s a load of crap, it’s not acceptable and I want it to stop!” She also emphasized the importance of respect for her family, friends, and partner.

Friends and colleagues took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages. (Credit: Instagram)

Natalie has openly discussed her journey in embracing her identity as part of the LGBTIQA+ community, admitting she still feels “nervous” but believes being authentic makes her her best self. She reflected on how “coming out at any age” can be confronting, particularly later in life.

The singer, known for her work with Rogue Traders and her starring role in Neighbours, was previously married to Cameron McGlinchey, with whom she shares two children, Harper and Hendrix. Natalie has spoken warmly about their relationship, calling it “very beautiful” despite their quiet separation in 2022.

