Miriam Margolyes, known for her role as Professor Sprout in Harry Potter, underwent a procedure in 2023 to replace an aortic valve.

The 84-year-old actress recently revealed in an interview with The Times that she may only have “five or six years, if not before” left to live.

“When you know that you haven’t got long to live — and I’m probably going to die within the next five or six years, if not before — I’m loath to leave behind performing,” Miriam said.

“It’s such a joy. I yearn to play roles that don’t confine me to wheelchairs, but I’m just not strong enough.”

Miriam meeting Queen Camilla at the launch of The Queen’s Reading Room medal in March 2025. (Credit: Getty)

The surgery was a major procedure aimed at treating aortic stenosis, a narrowing of the heart’s main valve. “I knew it was serious,” she shared. “And I was scared. But I’m still here — and I’m still curious about what comes next.”

During an appearance on the Table Manners podcast in 2023, Miriam shared further details of her heart procedure.

“I’ve got a cow’s heart now,” she said. “Well, not the whole heart. I’ve had an aortic valve replaced by a cow’s aortic valve.”

“I don’t know how common it is. I’d never heard of that operation. But it saves you from having open heart surgery, which would be infinitely more invasive,” she added.

In 2024, the actress shared that she is struggling to walk and is now suffering from spinal stenosis, which is a condition that puts pressure on the spinal cords and nerves.

(Credit: Warner Bros.)

“I can’t walk very well, and I’m registered disabled, so I use all kinds of assistance,” she shared with Closer magazine.

“I’ve got two sticks and a walker and they’re such a bore, but I’ve just got a mobility scooter, which is a lot of fun.”

“I’m often in pain… bodily conditions make life difficult, so it’s unlikely I will do it again. But I love connecting with an audience, and I love sharing my knowledge and love of Dickens.”

Known for her roles in the film industry, her 1993 BAFTA win for The Age of Innocence marked her success as an actress and though age has brought its share of physical limitations, Miriam is still very much present in the public eye.

