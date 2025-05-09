At 99, Sir David Attenborough has spent almost a century sharing his deep love for nature and the environment with the world, but the biologist has recently opened up about coming to terms with his mortality.

Despite his age and health challenges over the years, David has continued to inspire generations through his documentaries and broadcasts, shedding light on the world’s unique ecosystems and the urgent need for humanity to protect the planet.

In his latest documentary, Ocean with David Attenborough, he underscores the critical importance of safeguarding our oceans for years to come.

“After living for nearly a hundred years on this planet, I now understand that the most important place on Earth is not on land, but at sea,” he shared.

In a statement ahead of the new film, he also opened up about his mortality and admitted that he’s “approaching the end of [his] life.”

INSIDE SIR DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S HEALTH

From what we know, Sir David Attenborough’s health is in quite good stead – especially for a 99-year-old. However, he has faced some medical issues over the years.

In 2013, David had a pacemaker fitted for his heart, and two years later, he underwent knee replacement surgery.

He has also openly spoken about his fears of losing his mental sharpness. In 2021, he revealed that “becoming helpless and gaga” was his greatest fear.

These procedures and fears are said to be the reason for his current lifestyle choices, including his diet.

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S DIET

In 2017, the biologist revealed he had changed his diet and stopped eating red meat.

“’I have certainly changed my diet. Not in a great sort of dramatic way. But I don’t think I’ve eaten red meat for months. I do eat cheese, I have to say, and I eat fish. But by and large, I’ve become much more vegetarian over the past few years than I thought I would ever be.”

David Attenborough is not vegan, but he is mindful about the amount of animal products he consumes.

DAVID ATTENBOROUGH’S LIFESTYLE

Even in his 90s, David continues to actively engage with wildlife and conservation efforts.

He remains a passionate advocate, using his voice for the narration of documentaries, public campaigns, and international conferences. His deep-rooted love for nature drives him to keep working, despite his age.

His lifestyle reflects the values he promotes, showing his integrity and lasting impact in conservation.

In his 2020 documentary David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet, he reflects on the changes he has witnessed in the natural world over his lifetime and outlines his hopeful vision for the future.

In the film, he says, “The truth is, with or without us, the natural world will rebuild. The question is: will it be with us?”

