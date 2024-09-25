From supermodels to rockstars: We look back at Mick Jagger’s relationship history

Mick Jagger‘s magnetic charisma both on and off stage has been electrifying fans of The Rolling Stones for almost 60 years.
The frontman has not only attracted fans, with the 79-year-old also catching the eye of a number of famously beautiful women.
As Jagger’s current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, makes comments about the couple’s 44-year age gap, Woman’s Day takes a look back at some of Mick’s most famous love affairs.
Chrissie Shrimpton
The Rolling Stones frontman dated Chrissie Shrimpton from 1964 to 1966.
Chrissie was the younger sister of iconic 1960s supermodel Jean Shrimpton.
Marianne Faithfull
Jagger famously dated fellow English rock singer Marianne Faithfull from 1966 to 1970.
Faithfull is cited as one of the prominent influences on Jagger’s song-writing, with the singer being reported to have inspired hits such as Sympathy for the Devil, Wild Horses, and You Can’t Always Get What You Want.
Marsha Hunt
Mick Jagger famously had a ten month long affair with American singer Marsha Hunt from 1969 to June 1970.
Hunt first met Jagger in 1969, following her refusal to pose for The Rolling Stones’ latest single Honky Tonk Woman. Hunt previously claimed that she was the muse for The Rolling Stones’ Brown Sugar however, this has been disbuted by The Stones’ bassist Bill Wyman.
In November 1970, Hunt gave birth to Jagger’s first child Karis (pictured.) The couple reportedly agreed that Jagger would not assume a prominent role in Karis’ life. Jagger began to establish a relationship with Karis when she was 11, with the musician being present for major milestone moments, including her graduation from Yale University, her wedding in 2000, and the birth of her son in 2004.
Bianca Jagger
Bianca Jagger, born Bianca Blanca Perez-Mora Macias, first met Mick Jagger at a The Rolling Stones’ concert after party in France in late 1970.
The actor married Mick Jagger in St Tropez’s Town Hall in 1971. Bianca was four months pregnant with her first and only child to Jagger, with Mick’s second daughter Jade being born in October of that year.
The couple were married until 1978, with Bianca filing for divorce following Jagger’s affair with model Jerry Hall.
Bebe Buell
Jagger is reported to have had an affair with American singer and Playboy model Bebe Buell between 1974 and 1976.
Buell was publicly in a relationship with Rod Stewart, with the model having also been romantically linked to musicians Iggy Pop, David Bowie, Elvis Costello, and Jimmy Page.
Buell is also the the mother of actress Liv Tyler, who she shares with Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler.
Linda Ronstandt
American singer Linda Ronstandt allegedly had a brief affair with Jagger between 1977 and 1978.
Ronstandt appeared on-stage with The Rolling Stones during a performance in July 1978, with the duo performing Tumbling Dice – a song which Jagger had persuaded Ronstandt to cover.
While there is no confirmation of the famous friends having a romantic connection, their on-stage chemistry was enough to spark speculation.
Jerry Hall
Mick Jagger and American model Jerry Hall began dating in 1977.
The couple married in a Hindu ceremony in Bali in 1990 however, their marriage was later declared to have not been legally valid under neither English or Indonesian law – making Bianca Jagger Mick’s first and only wife.
The couple were together until 1999, with their relationship ending following Hall’s discovery of Jagger’s affair and child with model Luciana Gimenez. In 2016, Hall married to media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, with the couple divorcing in 2022.
Hall and Jagger share four children – Elizabeth, James, Georgia May, and Gabriel.
Carla Bruni
Jagger was romantically involved with Italian model Carla Bruni between 1991 and 1994.
Bruni also dated singer Eric Clapton during the late 1980s. Bruni also later served as First Lady of France following her marriage to former French President Nicolas Sarkozy.
Luciana Gimenez
Jagger had a brief affair with affair with Brazilian model Luciana Gimenez in 1998.
Gimenez gave birth to Jagger’s seventh child Lucas (pictured) in May 1999.
L’Wren Scott
Jagger was in a relationship with American model and stylist L’Wren Scott from 2001, with Scott tragically taking her own life in March of 2014.
Speaking on her passing, Jagger wrote to his website, “I am still struggling to understand how my lover and best friend could end her life in this tragic way. We spent many wonderful years together and had made a great life for ourselves. She had a great presence and her talent was much admired, not least by me … I will never forget her.”
Melanie Hamrick
Jagger is now currently in a relationship with American ballerina Melanie Hamrick, with the couple beginning their romance in 2014.
Speaking on This Morning with Holly Willoughby in June 2023, Hamrick announced that she would be publishing her first erotic novel inspired by Jagger. She then released her second novel in 2024.
Hamrick and Jagger share one child together, with their son Deveraux being born in 2016.
In September 2024, Hamrick made comments about the couple’s 44-year age gap, saying she pays no attention to critics.
“Am I happy? Yes. Are the people in my life happy? Yes. Am I hurting anyone? No. Okay, they can mind their own business,” she told The Times.