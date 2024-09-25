From supermodels to rockstars: We look back at Mick Jagger’s relationship history

Mick Jagger‘s magnetic charisma both on and off stage has been electrifying fans of The Rolling Stones for almost 60 years.

The frontman has not only attracted fans, with the 79-year-old also catching the eye of a number of famously beautiful women.

As Jagger’s current girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, makes comments about the couple’s 44-year age gap, Woman’s Day takes a look back at some of Mick’s most famous love affairs.