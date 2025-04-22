Having capped off 2024 by playing to some of the biggest crowds of his career, country music legend Lee Kernaghan kicks off the final leg of his Boys From The Bush: The Concert tour next month.

Adding 30 shows across the country to his tour is “an amazing send-off” says the 38-time Golden Guitar winner.

As he gets set to hit the road again, the 61-year-old opens up about life, love and all things rock’n’roll!

Lee Kernaghan has been at the top of the country music scene in Australia for decades. (Credit: Supplied)

What’s the best thing about being in your 60s?

Knowing Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt got here first makes it a little easier! But honestly, I’m just happy I can still crank out 50 chin-ups at the gym – and even happier that my wife hasn’t traded me in… yet!

Did you think you’d still be touring all these years later?

Honestly, no way. Before I released The Outback Club, I played a gig at the Carriers Arms Hotel near my hometown of Albury – and not a single person showed up, not even my mum! I thought my career was over before it even began. So to be playing sold-out shows across Australia is pretty incredible. I’m still pinching myself!

What do you love most about being on the road?

The crowd is legendary and every show feels like a party. These songs have been part of the soundtrack to a lot of people’s lives, so they don’t just know them, they’ve lived them. Hitting the stage and feeling that connection is one of the greatest thrills you can get.

Lee will embark on the massive Boys From The Bush tour which kicks off from May. (Credit: Supplied)

What’s the wildest fan moment you’ve had?

A few years back, I was banned in Ballarat after a bunch of rowdy girls took a song called Skinny Dipping a little too literally! From stage invasions to marriage proposals – it almost always ends with cheers, tears and champagne. Anything can happen on tour, and it usually does!

You’ve been married to Robyn McKelvie for more than 25 years – what’s your biggest tip for staying happily married?

I’m as into Robby now as I was the night we met. She still takes my breath away, so I’d say the secret is to marry someone who’s way out of your league and hope they don’t notice!

Does having Robby on the road make it more fun?

Having Robby on tour is like adding rocket fuel to an already wild ride. One minute, she’s singing duets with me like Fire or Where I Wanna Be, the next she’s knocking back Fireball shots with the band and getting the crowd fired up. And when she’s out there giving away those free Ute Me tank tops? Let’s just say things can escalate!

Lee has been married to his wife Robyn McKelvie for 25 years. (Credit: Getty)

Boys From The Bush: The Concert

Kicks off in May.

For dates and tickets visit leekernaghan.com

