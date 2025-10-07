Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Queen Camilla pays tribute to “wonderfully witty friend” Dame Jilly Cooper

"May her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs.”
British novelist Dame Jilly Cooper has died at the age of 88.

The author, who was best known for her ‘bonkbusters’ including Rivals and Riders died on Sunday morning after a fall.

Jilly Cooper
Jilly Cooper has passed away. (Credit: Getty)

In a statement, her children Felix and Emily said: “Mum was the shining light in all of our lives. Her love for all of her family and friends knew no bounds. Her unexpected death has come as a complete shock.

“We are so proud of everything she achieved in her life and can’t begin to imagine life without her infectious smile and laughter all around us.”

Queen Camilla and Jilly Cooper pose during a reception to mark the launch of the Queen's reading room medal at Clarence House on March 25, 2025 in London, England. Queen Camilla, accompanied by King Charles III, The Duchess of Gloucester, and distinguished authors along with members of the literary community, came together to celebrate the continued efforts of The Queen's Reading Room and its mission to inspire greater reading among people.
Queen Camilla and Jilly Cooper pose during a reception to mark the launch of the Queen’s reading room medal at Clarence House on March 25, 2025. (Credit: Getty)

The Queen paid tribute to the late writer, releasing a statement sharing that she was “so saddened” to learn of Jilly’s death.

“I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night,” Camilla wrote. “Very few writers get to be a legend in their own lifetime but Jilly was one, creating a whole new genre of literature and making it her own through a career that spanned over five decades.”

“In person she was a wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many—and it was a particular pleasure to see her just a few weeks ago at my Queen’s Reading Room Festival where she was, as ever, a star of the show. I join my husband The King in sending our thoughts and sympathies to all her family. And may her hereafter be filled with impossibly handsome men and devoted dogs.”

Dame Jilly Cooper attends a special UK screening of "Rivals" at The Ham Yard Hotel on September 17, 2024 in London, England.
Dame Jilly Cooper attends a special UK screening of “Rivals” on September 17, 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Writing 18 novels in her lifetime, a new generation of fans fell in love with Jilly’s 1988 best seller, Rivals, after it was turned into a Hulu show in 2024.

The book, which has sold more than 11 million books in the UK alone, also made headlines after Jilly admitted the character Rupert Campbell-Black was based on Camilla’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

“He’s been a great friend for a long time… so he’s very like Rupert,” she told The Daily Mail in 2024. “He’s beautiful and blond and stunning”

