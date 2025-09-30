Surviving cancer has turned Denise Scott’s thoughts to marriage with her partner John

Reflecting on her brutal 18 month breast cancer fight, plucky comedy queen Denise Scott bursts into a hearty laugh as she reveals colouring books and plenty of hugs saved her sanity during the gruelling treatments.

“It was an aggressive cancer and, being honest, it was terrifying. I was diagnosed in January 2023, and immediately a grim sense of uncertainty descended. Fear, coupled with the debilitating effects of the medication, obliterated my sense of humour.

“I found nothing to laugh about and that, for me, was scary,” the beloved TV presenter, 70, movingly recounts at Woman’s Day’s exclusive photoshoot in Melbourne.

Partner John was Denise’s lifeline during treatment. (Credit: Getty)

FAMILY SUPPORT

“What saved me from spiralling into an out-of-control hopelessness was the unwavering love and support of family and friends.”

Denise explains that after five months of intensive chemotherapy and a lumpectomy she excitedly thought her treatment had finished.

“I was then told the chemo hadn’t worked, there was still cancer present in my breast and lymph nodes. So another nine months of a different chemo and six weeks of radiation.”

The affliction made her relationship with her family even stronger.

“My partner John Lane, our kids Jordie and Bonnie, grandkids Lennie and Angelina, plus our dogs Lambkins and Yoga were remarkable in lifting my depleted spirits. John became the most amazing carer.

“I spent most of 2024 in bed, I had no strength. Even so, John’s devotion had me in tears. I will never be able to adequately express the depth of my gratitude,” she says of her partner, who dressed the burns she received as a result of treatment for an hour every morning and night.

“What got me through were hugs, and plenty of them. I’m not usually a ‘huggy’ person, but hugs combated my anxiety. John was hugged out by the end of the 18 months of chemotherapy,” Denise smiles.

Denise, who met John in 1981 while they were both working as clowns in Albury, says while on the strong cancer drugs and grappling with whether she’d pull through, she had a fantasy about getting married.

“We’ve been together for over 40 years and marriage just hasn’t really crossed our minds. But in the dream we threw a big party and I got into a wedding dress.”

Mother And… fun! The comedy queen loves being on set. (Credit: ABC)

DRAWING HER PAIN AWAY

Aside from the love of her family, the comedy queen also uncovered a love for colouring in, which helped eased the anxiety that came with treatment.

“A friend brought over a colouring-in book and I couldn’t believe it. Colouring books became a saviour,” she shares, revealing she’s also taken up drawing.

“For my 70th birthday in April I splurged on a really flashy box of 150 coloured pencils. I actually spent more on the pencils than I did on my Logies dress! I’m now totally hooked on colouring in.

“I did my first stand-up comedy routine in ages recently, and my obsession with colouring books featured heavily. Who’d have thought?” she laughs.

Denise shares that being so desperately ill was very humbling – and has changed the way she looks at life in all aspects, where she once felt obliged to prove herself, she now no longer does – she’s adopted a no f**ks attitude!

“The radiation was horrific. I suffered dreadful burns. The entire cancer ordeal upended my life. But I’m so grateful to still be here. I wound up losing 16 kilos as I couldn’t eat.

“Visits from friends eased the nightmare. Judith Lucy, my longtime partner in comedy, would travel across Melbourne by public transport to sit by my bedside. She’d share the most delicious, juicy gossip and it was such a tonic,” she recalls of her friend, who she says she hadn’t picked as “a carer” before this happened, but to who she’s forever grateful.

When the topic turns to TV’s Mother And Son, Denise’s face lights up.

“I feel really blessed to be part of that show. Matt Okine, who stars and created the reboot of the Ruth Cracknell-Garry McDonald original, is beyond awesome. I was undergoing treatment throughout that first series, and was in agony. Everyone associated with the show was wonderful.

“They looked after me exceptionally. I pushed through despite the challenges as I knew so many people’s livelihood depended upon it.”

Denise says when they first started filming, she absolutely felt the spirit of the late Ruth Cracknell. “She kept a watchful eye. I remember driving with Matt to location, and this ding, ding noise was coming from the back, indicating someone didn’t have their seatbelt on. We all did, so we surmised it must have been Ruth riding along,” chuckles Denise.

“To be back for a second season is so exciting. I still pinch myself to think I’m 70 years old, acting in a show I love.”

If her cancer ordeal has taught Denise anything, it’s about sorting out what life’s priorities are.

“I don’t sweat the small stuff, I’m more focused and I’m enjoying every moment with my incredible family and fabulous friends,” she says.

While recovering from her cancer hell, Denise wrote her first one woman show in over a decade. Tickety Boo is a deeply personal stage show debuting in 2026. For details visit comedy.com.au

