Is Bindi Irwin pushing herself too far?

Bindi Irwin shocked fans when she shared a video of herself – still groggy and grey-faced –from her hospital bed to social media on May 13, revealing she’d undergone major surgery in a US hospital after her appendix ruptured.

The star had been noticeably absent from the annual Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas on May 10, with brother Robert revealing the star’s health had to come first.

But Bindi’s decision to jump straight onto social media so soon after surgery has some concerned the 26-year-old is once again putting the Irwin family business and her public profile ahead of her own personal needs.

OVERSHARING?

“Terri didn’t want to do a video but Bindi insisted,” says an Irwin insider. “The whole family has been bombarded with well-wishes and everyone’s been so concerned and waiting for news. It all happened so suddenly and there were tons of silly rumours going around that it was a lot worse than it was.

“Bindi needed to set the record straight and show she’s really OK.”

(Credit: Instagram)

While some are concerned Bindi should just focus on healing – and not healing the world, the source says the dedicated star has no intention of stopping helping women suffering from endometriosis.

“She gets so many DMs from women all over the world going through the same fears. The fact that they found more lesions made it even more important for her to do this update.”

“Bindi’s exhausted, but relieved because they were able to fix a host of problems,” says the insider. “It’s been a shock to everyone and even Robert’s offered to pull out of DWTS in the US so he can help Bindi recover.”

Bindi’s having none of that of course, shares the source, but the Irwins have made a pact to stop living to work and start working to live!

“Right now the plan is to get her back home as soon as her US doctors clear her for travel, but there’s been a big shift in priorities for the Irwins.

“Bindi and Robert know how hard it is to grow up with just one parent and neither of them want that for her four-year-old daughter Grace.”

“Bindi’s hospital stay has been a wake-up call for the whole family,” adds the source, who reveals her 28-year-old husband Chandler “was beside himself with worry and upset about there being too much pressure on Bindi”.

(Credit: Instagram)

