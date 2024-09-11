No matter how old you are, finding the perfect foundation that gives you just the right amount of coverage, glow and hydration is a game-changing moment for your beauty routine.

Naturally as we age texture, dryness, fine lines and pigmentation come out of the woodworks to take up residency on our skin.

However, instead of looking for heavy duty formulas that can look mask like and at times can accentuate the very things we are trying to hide, opting for a more nourishing foundation that enhances your skin is the way to nail your base as you age.

Not to mention that a good glow never goes out of style. Who doesn’t want to look truly radiant?

Tips for finding the perfect foundation for mature skin

Look for light to medium coverage to avoid the mask like foundation look. Thicker formulas tend to settle into fine lines and look dry on mature skin.

Illuminating foundations with reflective qualities help to breathe new life into skin that has lost that certain quality which naturally happens as we age.

Hydrating foundations that melt into skin will help to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Go light. Apply your foundation in light layers and build up coverage where necessary to avoid heavy looking, textured skin.

Avoid powder and instead set with a fixing spray for better longevity. Powder will only accentuate lines and make skin look dry and thirsty.

If you can, look for foundations with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to nourish your skin throughout the day.

Want to find your new favourite dewy foundation? Read on to find our top picks.

The best dewy foundations for mature skin in Australia

01 Absolue Fluid Foundation from $153 (usually $204) at The Iconic A splurge-worthy foundation that is supremely luxurious. Described as a serum-in-oil foundation, it blends skincare ingredients with reflective oils to provide that glowy, natural finish. If you have sensitive skin best to be cautious as this does include fragrances however if you are not susceptible to sensitivity, this is definitely one to try. Sizes: 30ml Colours: List colours its made in. Don't worry about current stock/availability. Ingredients: Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, Alcohol Denat, Glycerin, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Peg-10 Dimethicone, Bis-Peg/Ppg-14/14 Dimethicone, Dimethicone/Polyglycerin-3 Crosspolymer, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Talc, Orbignya Oleifera Seed Oil, Aluminum Hydroxide, Adenosine, Magnesium Sulfate, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Dipropylene Glycol, Lemon Peel Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Iron Oxides, Titanium Dioxide, (F.I.L. B161227/1). Key features: 45% active skincare ingredients

serum-in-oil foundation

Kabuki brush for blending

02 IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50 from $80 at Adore Beauty If you are on the hunt for full coverage with the dryness and heaviness of regular foundations, this CC+ Cream from It Cosmetics may be the one. The product has included anti-aging ingredients like collagen and peptides, as well as SPF 50 protection. Its lightweight design has the feel of a primer with its hydrating ingredients. For those who aren't familiar with CC Cream, it often means Colour Control or Colour Correcting cream – designed to improve uneven skin tone by reducing the appearance of redness or sallowness. Sizes: 32ml Colours: 21 shades Ingredients: Water, Snail Secretion Filtrate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate, Orbignya Oleifera Seed Oil, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Cetyl Peg/Ppg-10/1 Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Magnesium Sulfate, and many more. Visit Adore Beauty for the full ingredient list. Key features: Contains SPF50 and Collagen

Niacin to strengthen the skin barrier and even tone

Antioxidants to defend the skin against environment stressors

Breathable formula

04 Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30 from $73 at Sephora Nail that truly radiant skin look with this tinted moisturiser that is easily buildable and extra dewy. Delicious oils like mandarin, avocado, jojoba and grapeseed leave a natural and glowy finish. Sizes: 16ml Colours: 14 shades Ingredients: Alcohol-free, Anti-oxidants, Fragrance-free, Oil-free Key features: Roll or dot directly onto skin wherever you want coverage

SPF 30

Hydrating skincare ingredients

Comes with refillable cartridges (sold separately)

Buildable light-medium coverage

06 Luminous Sheer Liquid Foundation Café from $21.47 at Priceline A sheerer foundation with light to medium coverage filled with active Australian ingredients Kakadu Plum, Lilly Pilly and Quandong to fight visible aging signs and promote skin radiance. Sizes: 30ml Colours: 5 shades. Materials: Aqua, Jojoba seed oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Ceteareth-20, Levulinic acid, Glyceryl Caprylate, Capryloyl glycerin/sebacic acid copolymer, Tocopherol, Diheptyl succinate, Lactic acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate, Syzgium Luehmannii fruit extract, Santalum acuminatum fruit extract, Terminalia ferdinandiana fruit extract, Camellia senensis leaf extract, P-Anisix acid, Sodium benzoate, Sodium hyrdroxide. Key features: Vitamin and antioxidants rich

Designed to improve the skin's natural radiance

Lightweight

Sheer finish