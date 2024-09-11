  •  
These hydrating formulas are hidden gems.
No matter how old you are, finding the perfect foundation that gives you just the right amount of coverage, glow and hydration is a game-changing moment for your beauty routine.

Naturally as we age texture, dryness, fine lines and pigmentation come out of the woodworks to take up residency on our skin.

However, instead of looking for heavy duty formulas that can look mask like and at times can accentuate the very things we are trying to hide, opting for a more nourishing foundation that enhances your skin is the way to nail your base as you age.

Not to mention that a good glow never goes out of style. Who doesn’t want to look truly radiant?

Tips for finding the perfect foundation for mature skin

  • Look for light to medium coverage to avoid the mask like foundation look. Thicker formulas tend to settle into fine lines and look dry on mature skin.

  • Illuminating foundations with reflective qualities help to breathe new life into skin that has lost that certain quality which naturally happens as we age.

  • Hydrating foundations that melt into skin will help to reduce the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

  • Go light. Apply your foundation in light layers and build up coverage where necessary to avoid heavy looking, textured skin.

  • Avoid powder and instead set with a fixing spray for better longevity. Powder will only accentuate lines and make skin look dry and thirsty.

  • If you can, look for foundations with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and antioxidants to nourish your skin throughout the day.

Want to find your new favourite dewy foundation? Read on to find our top picks.

The best dewy foundations for mature skin in Australia

01

Absolue Fluid Foundation

from $153 (usually $204) at The Iconic

A splurge-worthy foundation that is supremely luxurious. Described as a serum-in-oil foundation, it blends skincare ingredients with reflective oils to provide that glowy, natural finish. If you have sensitive skin best to be cautious as this does include fragrances however if you are not susceptible to sensitivity, this is definitely one to try.

Sizes: 30ml

Colours: List colours its made in. Don’t worry about current stock/availability.

Ingredients: Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, Alcohol Denat, Glycerin, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Peg-10 Dimethicone, Bis-Peg/Ppg-14/14 Dimethicone, Dimethicone/Polyglycerin-3 Crosspolymer, Camellia Oleifera Seed Oil, Talc, Orbignya Oleifera Seed Oil, Aluminum Hydroxide, Adenosine, Magnesium Sulfate, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Dipropylene Glycol, Lemon Peel Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Parfum, Linalool, Limonene, Citral, Iron Oxides, Titanium Dioxide, (F.I.L. B161227/1).

Key features:

  • 45% active skincare ingredients
  • serum-in-oil foundation
  • Kabuki brush for blending
02

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream SPF50

from $80 at Adore Beauty

If you are on the hunt for full coverage with the dryness and heaviness of regular foundations, this CC+ Cream from It Cosmetics may be the one. The product has included anti-aging ingredients like collagen and peptides, as well as SPF 50 protection. Its lightweight design has the feel of a primer with its hydrating ingredients.

For those who aren’t familiar with CC Cream, it often means Colour Control or Colour Correcting cream – designed to improve uneven skin tone by reducing the appearance of redness or sallowness.

Sizes: 32ml

Colours: 21 shades

Ingredients: Water, Snail Secretion Filtrate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Dimethicone, Butylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol Dicaprylate, Orbignya Oleifera Seed Oil, Butyloctyl Salicylate, Cetyl Peg/Ppg-10/1 Dimethicone, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, Magnesium Sulfate, and many more. Visit Adore Beauty for the full ingredient list.

Key features:

  • Contains SPF50 and Collagen
  • Niacin to strengthen the skin barrier and even tone
  • Antioxidants to defend the skin against environment stressors
03

Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer

from $59 at Sephora

Tinted moisturisers are a great alternative to traditional foundations for mature skin. Of course they moisturise, but they also provide light coverage and blur. This formula from Rare Beauty (the brain child of beauty icon Selena Gomez), is extra lightweight and moves with the skin without settling.

Sizes: 30ml

Colours: 24 shades

Ingredients: AHAs/Glycolic Acid, Anti-oxidants, Fragrance-free, Paraben-free, Vitamins

Key features:

  • Medium to sheer coverage
  • Breathable formula
  • Has a smooth, hydrated, naturally radiant finish
04

Sunshine Skin Tint SPF 30

from $73 at Sephora

Nail that truly radiant skin look with this tinted moisturiser that is easily buildable and extra dewy. Delicious oils like mandarin, avocado, jojoba and grapeseed leave a natural and glowy finish.

Sizes: 16ml

Colours: 14 shades

Ingredients: Alcohol-free, Anti-oxidants, Fragrance-free, Oil-free

Key features:

  • Roll or dot directly onto skin wherever you want coverage
  • SPF 30
  • Hydrating skincare ingredients
  • Comes with refillable cartridges (sold separately)
05

Hyrda Glow Oil-Free Foundation

from $29 at MCoBeauty

A water-based light to medium coverage foundation that goes on like a second skin to create a glowy, blurred base with a natural finish. Because it is not oil-based it won’t clog pores and will leave you feeling light and hydrated.

Sizes: 30ml

Colours: 15 shades

Ingredients: Hyaluronic Acid, Pomegranate Fruit Extract, Ginseng Root Extract, Chamomile Extract, Calendula Extract

Key features:

  • Oil-free (water-based formula)
  • Buildable light-medium coverage
  • Breathable hydrating formula
06

Luminous Sheer Liquid Foundation Café 

from $21.47 at Priceline

A sheerer foundation with light to medium coverage filled with active Australian ingredients Kakadu Plum, Lilly Pilly and Quandong to fight visible aging signs and promote skin radiance.

Sizes: 30ml

Colours: 5 shades.

Materials: Aqua, Jojoba seed oil, Cetearyl Alcohol, Capric Triglyceride, Glycerin, Ceteareth-20, Levulinic acid, Glyceryl Caprylate, Capryloyl glycerin/sebacic acid copolymer, Tocopherol, Diheptyl succinate, Lactic acid, Sodium Hyaluronate, Ascorbyl tetraisopalmitate, Syzgium Luehmannii fruit extract, Santalum acuminatum fruit extract, Terminalia ferdinandiana fruit extract, Camellia senensis leaf extract, P-Anisix acid, Sodium benzoate, Sodium hyrdroxide.

Key features:

  • Vitamin and antioxidants rich
  • Designed to improve the skin’s natural radiance
  • Lightweight
  • Sheer finish
Profile picture of Isabelle Knevett
Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Profile picture of Tia Thomas
Profile Tia Thomas Senior Digital Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism and Media Production, Tia began her career in media 2022. She writes on the Now To Love website, particularly for the legacy brand TV Week and manages its social media platforms. She is currently the Senior Digital Content Producer on Now To Love, writing predominately for TV Week while managing all its social media platforms. It is here she can combine her professional and personal passions for reality TV, drama, celebrity, Australian and International TV – and donning her favourite clothes for a red carpet to interview some of television’s best.

