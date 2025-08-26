Give your under eyes a much needed hit of hydration with these eye creams for mature skin

The skin under our eyes is perhaps the most delicate area on our face and thus requires extra time and attention, particularly as we age and it naturally begins to thin and hold less moisture.
Which is why it is so important to focus on hydration and keep that skin feeling plumped, nourished and moisturised to avoid things like dark circles, general dryness, fine lines and discolouration.
To maintain the glowing, gorgeous skin that we all strive for, it’s helpful to look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and AHA’s which will all target those main skincare concerns.
Still not sure what to look for? Read on to find our top picks of hydrating eye creams for mature skin below.
The best hydrating eye creams for mature skin
Retinol Eye Cream with Vitamin C
$29.95 (usually $39.95) at Dope Skin Co
Made with retinoids, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid this eye cream is deeply hydrating while brightening the under eye area and helping fade dark circles.
Considered the gold standard of eye creams, this must-try cream helps to target wrinkles, pigmentation, sagging and dehydration using ingredients like niacinamide, diamond powder and ferulic acid.
One of the brand’s best-selling products, this brightening eye cream will have you looking more awake while hydrating the delicate area. In fact, according to a clinical study done by the brand ,70 per cent of people felt instantly more hydrated after use.
Korean skincare brand innisfree is the #1 beauty brand in Korea and has brought the famous formulations to Australia in recent years. This eye cream uses green tea extract to rehydrate dry skin.
Another must-try Korean beauty product this eye cream from Laneige uses Blue Hyaluronic acid that is double fermented to promote longer lasting hydration.
The skin experts at Dermalogica created a powerful eye cream to target visible line and hydrate using ingredients like vitamin A and C and organic silicones.
L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Eye Cream
$27.49 (usually $54.99) at Amazon
You’ve likely heard of L’Oréal’s iconic Revitalift line but this eye cream is the true hydration winner. It contains the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid in any of the brand eye creams, which helps to plump and moisturise.
Biossance’s award-winning eye cream uses pink marine algae to visibly firm and minimise the appearance of fine lines.
Instantly brighten and hydrate with this eye cream that actively targets the signs of ageing while nourishing the skin. The cooling metal tip means you can keep your fingers away from your eyes.