Give your under eyes a much needed hit of hydration with these eye creams for mature skin

Plump, moisturise and firm.
The skin under our eyes is perhaps the most delicate area on our face and thus requires extra time and attention, particularly as we age and it naturally begins to thin and hold less moisture.

Which is why it is so important to focus on hydration and keep that skin feeling plumped, nourished and moisturised to avoid things like dark circles, general dryness, fine lines and discolouration.

To maintain the glowing, gorgeous skin that we all strive for, it’s helpful to look for ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C and AHA’s which will all target those main skincare concerns.

Still not sure what to look for? Read on to find our top picks of hydrating eye creams for mature skin below.

The best hydrating eye creams for mature skin

Retinol Eye Cream with Vitamin C

$29.95 (usually $39.95) at Dope Skin Co

Made with retinoids, vitamin C and hyaluronic acid this eye cream is deeply hydrating while brightening the under eye area and helping fade dark circles.

Alpha-H Liquid Gold Firming Eye Cream

$116.95 at Adore Beauty

Considered the gold standard of eye creams, this must-try cream helps to target wrinkles, pigmentation, sagging and dehydration using ingredients like niacinamide, diamond powder and ferulic acid.

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright+ Eye Creme

$64 at The Iconic

One of the brand’s best-selling products, this brightening eye cream will have you looking more awake while hydrating the delicate area. In fact, according to a clinical study done by the brand ,70 per cent of people felt instantly more hydrated after use.

INNISFREE Green Tea Caffeine Bright-Eye Serum

$35 at Adore Beauty

Korean skincare brand innisfree is the #1 beauty brand in Korea and has brought the famous formulations to Australia in recent years. This eye cream uses green tea extract to rehydrate dry skin.

Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Eye Cream

$56 at Sephora

Another must-try Korean beauty product this eye cream from Laneige uses Blue Hyaluronic acid that is double fermented to promote longer lasting hydration.

Dermalogica MultiVitamin Power Firm

$115 at Adore Beauty

The skin experts at Dermalogica created a powerful eye cream to target visible line and hydrate using ingredients like vitamin A and C and organic silicones.

L’Oréal Paris Revitalift Filler Eye Cream

$27.49 (usually $54.99) at Amazon

You’ve likely heard of L’Oréal’s iconic Revitalift line but this eye cream is the true hydration winner. It contains the highest concentration of hyaluronic acid in any of the brand eye creams, which helps to plump and moisturise.

Biossance Squalane + Marine Algae Eye Cream

$103 at Sephora

Biossance’s award-winning eye cream uses pink marine algae to visibly firm and minimise the appearance of fine lines.

Caudalie Premier Cru The Eye Cream

$118 at Sephora

Instantly brighten and hydrate with this eye cream that actively targets the signs of ageing while nourishing the skin. The cooling metal tip means you can keep your fingers away from your eyes.

Writer Isabelle Knevett

Isabelle is a graduate of Macleay College, where she earned a Bachelor of Journalism with a focus on politics, social justice, and fashion. During her studies, she had the opportunity to interview figures like Peter Greste and Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa. After graduation, she dove into the world of publicity, handling accounts for global and local fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, including Reebok, adidas, Romance Was Born, KITX, and more. She then shifted gears to writing, joining Are Media’s Content Commerce team as a Senior Digital Content Producer. There, she specialised in creating shoppable content for publications like WHO, Marie Claire, ELLE, Now To Love and more. Fashion-obsessed, she has a deep love of its history and style subcultures, driving her to explore the global fashion industry. Now based in London, she works as a freelance writer. If she’s not writing about the latest runways, trends, and pieces to shop, you’ll find her flipping through magazines or with her nose stuck in a book reading about them.

Senior Content Producer Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Charlotte Knoke is a Senior Content Producer working across Woman’s Day and TV WEEK at Are Media. She writes about all things entertainment and lifestyle and has a keen interest in pop culture, royals, fashion, books, travel and women’s sport. Charlotte graduated from the University of Technology Sydney in 2023 with a Bachelor of Communication where she majored in Public Communication and minored in Social and Political Sciences. She has also written for Now To Love and WHO Magazine, and previously worked at a wide variety of companies including Netball Australia, Booktopia, Sportsgirl and Women’s Sport Australia. In her current role, Charlotte particularly enjoys writing about the latest TV shows, celebrity news, fashion picks, must-read books, shopping content and news about both the British and international royal families.

