Treat that delicate skin around your eyes with care using the best anti aging eye creams

They say the eyes are the window to the soul, but they don’t often say how to keep your eyes looking their best.
The skin around the eye area is one of the most delicate parts of our face so it is essential to pay close attention to it, treating it with thought and care.
As we age, our skin will naturally thin and we lose oils and hydration in our face – which becomes evident through fine lines and under eye bags. Which is why it’s so important to protect this delicate skin by boosting hydration and moisture into the area to keep it protected and target those symptoms should that be a priority.
So if you’re wanting to nail your skincare routine, ensure your under eyes are well looked after or perhaps nip wrinkles, bags and dryness in the bud, then read on to find our top picks for anti aging eye creams.
The best anti aging eye creams to target fine lines, discolouration and dryness
01
Skin Virtue Pure Eye Radiance Cream
$60 at Adore Beauty
This deeply nourishing eye cream was designed to target puffy skin around the delicate eye area, made using active ingredients like vitamin E, vitamin A and caffeine to brighten and renew.
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Cruelty free
- Sulphate and paraben free
- Reduces the appearance of fine lines, dark circles and puffiness under the eye
- Deeply nourishing and helps to firm the look of skin
- Non-comedogenic
02
Hunter Lab Peptide Eye Renewal
$80 at Adore Beauty
A concentrated under eye cream to brighten and strengthen that skin using active peptides that also target wrinkles, puffiness and dark circles.
Size: 30mL
Key features:
- Australian made
- Cruelty free
- Sulphate and paraben free
- Boosts hydration
- Brightens the appearance of under-eye skin
03
Hey Bud Hemp Eye Cream
$27.99 (usually $39.99) at Priceline
Lightweight so as not to overwhelm sensitive skin, this hemp eye cream uses the powerful ingredient to moisturise and smooth.
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Hydrating yet lightweight formula
- Brightens under eyes
- Contains hemp seed oil, caffeine, grapeseed oil, and hyaluronic acid
04
La Roche-Posay Redermic R Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream
$49.95 at La Roche-Posay
If you’re wanting to target fine lines and the effects of aging, this powerful contour cream uses caffeine to hydrate and lift tired eyes.
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Specifically made for sensitive eyes
- Visibly reduces wrinkles
- Firms skin
- Evens complexion
05
Dope Skin Co. Retinol Eye Cream with Vitamin C
$39.95 at Dope Skin Co.
Australian made using skin care super ingredients like retinoids, vitamin c and hyaluronic acid – this cream will help fade darkness, smooth lines and boost collagen production.
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Retinol promotes collagen production which helps to reduce fine lines
- Contains hyaluronic acid and peptides to plump and firm
- Vitamin E nourishes and protects
- Vitamin C visibly brightens and helps to reduce dark circles
06
Dermalogica MultiVitamin Power Firm
$101.50 (usually $114) at Adore Beauty
The skin experts at Dermalogica created this product to combat fine lines and firm skin using vitamins, silicones and seaweed extract.
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Cruelty free
- For all skin types
- Targets first signs of ageing
- Ingredients protect against damage, accelerate repair, strengthen elasticity, and improve smoothness
07
Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged
$145 at Adore Beauty
Designed to shoot hydration straight to your under eyes this super power eye cream will help target dark circles and fine lines while hydrating.
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Paraben free
- Targets dark circles
- Reduces look of undereye lines
- Plumps and hydrates
- Helps protect against pollution and blue light
08
Alpha-H Liquid Gold Firming Eye Cream
$117 at Sephora
Perfect for anyone wanting to combat fine lines, wrinkles and sagging this cream will exfoliate, illuminate, firm and hydrate. What doesn’t it do!
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Illuminates and brightens
- Gently exfoliates dead skin
- Reduces appearance of fine lines and wrinkles
- Firms eye area
- Cooling applicator helps to reduce puffiness
09
Elemis Pro-Collagen Eye Renewal
$90.56 at Amazon
Save big on this intense eye cream that is great for reducing the appearance of fine lines while delivering much needed hydration to your under eyes.
It includes super ingredients like Vitamin B, C and E to firm whilst it nourishes.
Size: 15mL
Key features:
- Reduces appearance of fine lines
- Nourishes the delicate eye area
- Helps smooth
- Helps firm
- Deeply moisturises
Does anti-aging eye cream really work?
While there’s no magical elixir to stop the aging process, many skincare ingredients have been proven to reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles.
Retinol is great for helping to boost collagen production, while hyaluronic acid hydrates, plumps and firms your skin.
Vitamins C and E are also great for reducing the look of dark circles and nourishing your skin.