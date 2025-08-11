No booking, no waiting: These neck massagers will melt away your tension

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

Let’s be honest: life is busy, and by the end of the day, your neck often feels like it’s carrying the weight of the world.

Whether you’re hunched over spreadsheets, glued to your phone screen, or simply chasing the kids around, neck pain can quickly become unbearably painful.

Enter: neck massagers. Your ticket to a little slice of spa magic at home (and no knots in sight).

Whether you’re after something simple and manual or indulgent and cordless, there’s a massage device just waiting to tackle the tension in your upper body.

Looking for relief but not sure where to start? We’ve got you covered with six of the best neck massagers to buy right now.

Before we jump into the products, here are some things to consider:

How to use a neck massager? Luckily, most neck massagers featured below are multi-functional and can be used while watching TV or working. Simply place the massager on your neck—or on your back, shoulders, or legs if you want to target those areas—then select your preferred intensity and heat settings. Sit back for 10–15 minutes and let the tension melt away. What to look for when shopping for a neck massager? When choosing a neck massager, think about what suits your needs best. Do you prefer manually targeting pressure points, or are you after a lifelike shiatsu massage experience? Also, consider whether built-in heat to soothe your muscles is important to you, or if the massage alone will do the job.

Living Today Heated Shiatsu Neck Massager $169.95 $84.50 at Myer This compact massager combines rotating shiatsu nodes with optional heat to help ease muscle tightness in the neck and shoulders. Lightweight and easy to use, it’s designed for everyday tension relief at home or on the go. Key features: Integrated heat therapy

3 speeds + direction control

Hands-free design

Multi-area relief SHOP NOW

Wahl Corded Silicone Neck Wrap Massager $199.99 at Shaver Shop Designed to provide targeted relief, this massager features 3D silicone Shiatsu nodes that mimic the feel of a professional massage. With two intensity levels and a soothing heat function, it’s tailored to ease muscle tension in the neck, shoulders, and back. Key features: 2 intensity levels

Mimics shiatsu massage

Ergonomic design

Multi-area relief SHOP NOW

Renpho Neck Back Massager With Heat $99.99 at Amazon Designed to target sore muscles across your neck, shoulders, and back, this massager combines deep kneading with a gentle heat feature to help ease stiffness and improve circulation. Its ergonomic shape and adjustable settings make it easy to use whenever you need a quick tension fix. Key features: Optional heat function

Ergonomic design

Removable and washable cover

Multiple speed settings SHOP NOW

Spector Massage Gun Extended Handle Pain Relief $86.99 $62.95 at Myer This massage gun is designed to provide effective muscle relief, featuring an extension handle and U-shaped design that make it easy to target hard-to-reach areas. With four massage heads and five adjustable speed levels, you can customise your deep tissue massage experience to relieve muscle pain and fatigue. Key features: Extension handle

Interchangeable massage heads

10mm amplitude

Portable and lightweight SHOP NOW

Kieacos 3D Kneading Neck And Back Massager Pillow With Heat $39.98 at Amazon A compact, pillow-style device that delivers deep-tissue 3D kneading massage with built-in soothing heat, designed to ease tension across the neck, shoulders, back, legs, and feet. Key features: 3 speed settings

Compact and versatile

Durable PU leather with breathable cover

3D kneading nodes SHOP NOW

IWORKOUT Trigger Point Massage Tool $43.99 at Amazon This handheld massage tool is designed to target hard-to-reach areas like your upper back and shoulders, helping to relieve muscle knots and tension. Its ergonomic hook shape allows for precise pressure, making it a practical addition to your self-care routine. Key features: Manual operation, no charging required

Lightweight and compact

Ergonomic hook design

Durable material SHOP NOW

