Appearing at the Buckingham Palace state banquet on Tuesday night, Duchess Sophie was seen wearing the Wessex Aquamarine Necklace Tiara.

Advertisement

The shimmering jeweled tiara is one of the royal’s most featured, and is believed to have been designed with the help of the Duchess.

Sophie has worn a number of beautiful tiaras, with the Aquamarine being one of her favourites.

Jewellery expert, Jeremy Hinds recently told HELLO! “As one of the Duchess’ go-to tiaras, it is reported that the piece was designed bespoke for Sophie, by jewellers Collins and Sons. As this is part of a personal collection and not from the royal vault, you won’t see this piece on any other royal.”

(Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh is the wife of the Queen’s youngest son Prince Edward, and is always a glamour with beautiful jewels and tiaras. But it’s her tiaras that had a very sentimental story behind it.

At the state banquet for President Trump in 2019, dressed in a purple gown designed by Bruce Oldfield, the Duchess of Edinburgh accessorised her look with a silver Anya Hindmarch clutch and a diamond necklace and earrings.

Perched on top of her blonde locks was the Anthemion Tiara and eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to notice that the sparkling headpiece has been worn by HRH on numerous occasions, including her wedding day back in 1999 when she first became a royal.

The Anthemion Tiara was commissioned especially for Sophie’s big day and is known to be made up of a number of antique pieces from the Queen’s collection.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Duchess Catherine’s best tiara moments of all time.

Duchess Sophie wore the same ornate headpiece she wore on the day she became an official royal. (Credit: Getty)

The Duchess of Edinburgh also wore another notable accessory in the form of her Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order.

This prestigious award for services to the Sovreign has only been granted to three other people during the Queen Elizabeth 11’s reign including Princess Anne, Queen Camilla and Princess Catherine to mark her and Prince William’s eighth wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

WATCH: The royals arrive at the state banquet for President Trump. Post continues after video…

Loading the player...

Queen Elizabeth II and her daughter-in-law had a solid relationship, with Duchess Sophie even revealing in the documentary The Queen at 90 a little known fact about Her Majesty’s wardrobe.

“She needs to stand out for people to be able to say ‘I saw the queen’. Don’t forget that when she turns up somewhere, the crowds are two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as she went past.”

Advertisement

READ MORE: Surprising Royal BFFs you had no idea existed.

The Queen and her daughter-in-law had a close bond. (Credit: Getty)

Born Sophie Rhys-Jones, the royal formerly worked in public relations and met her husband at a real tennis event in 1993. They dated for a few years before announcing their engagement in January 1999.

“I was slightly stunned for a minute and then I suddenly realised I should actually answer the question so then I said yes. I said ‘Yes please!'” she told the press during their engagement interview.

Advertisement

The couple married in June later that year and have two children, Lady Louise, 21, and James, Viscount Severn, 16.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use