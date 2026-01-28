Andrew’s ‘fightback’ in ‘full swing’ as Beatrice makes stance ‘tacitly clear’

New photos showing Princess Beatrice and her rarely-seen daughter Sienna going for a ride in Windsor Park with her father Andrew Mountbatten Windsor are part of the disgraced royal’s “PR fightback”, an expert has claimed.

Advertisement

Royal historian and author Andrew Lownie said, in his popular substack The Lownie Report, that the images appeared to be part of a “co-ordinated effort” to change the narrative surrounding Andrew, who has faced continued scrutiny over his alleged involvement with Jeffrey Epstein and consistently denied any wrongdoing.

The latest snaps showed Beatrice dressed casually in jeans, boots and a puffer jacket walking beside her four-year-old daughter as she rode on a white pony.

Beatrice was pictured with her daughter as Andrew rode nearby. (Credit: GoffPhotos.com)

Other pictures showed a glum-faced Andrew riding his horse nearby.

Advertisement

They came hot on the heels of a series of recent revelations about Andrew, including how plans for him to move from the 31-room Royal Lodge in Windsor Great Park to Marsh Farm in Sandringham had been brought forward

“Using sympathy and focusing on family ties is a tried and tested PR strategy, and one that Sarah Ferguson has used as a central plank of her various public rehabilitations, so it’s no surprise to see Andrew using a similar strategy now,” Andrew Lownie wrote in his substack.

Andrew appeared glum on his own horse. (Credit: Shutterstock)

“The symbolism is also significant here because much like Andrew’s walk to Crathie Kirk with his mother after the Epstein allegations emerged, Beatrice is making it tacitly clear to the world that she doesn’t believe the allegations against her father and that she supports him.

Advertisement

“Further, it enables him to recast himself as a devoted father and grandfather, rather than as a man accused of having sex with a trafficked woman, and of lending his support, and the cover of his reputation, to a convicted paedophile.”

Indeed, while reports previously suggested that Beatrice’s sister Eugenie had “cut off” her father, with a source telling the Mail on Sunday “There is no contact at all, nothing…It’s Brooklyn Beckham level – she has cut him off”, another source suggested the freeze in relations was temporary.

(Credit: Getty)

“Andrew’s main concern is that his daughters are not tainted by his difficulties, so he is keeping his distance from them,” a friend told the Daily Mail’s Richard Eden.

Advertisement

“Bea and Eug feel very sorry for their parents. They are keeping in touch with them and making sure they’re OK.

“Both Andrew and Sarah want their daughters to remain part of the Royal Family and were happy for them to spend Christmas in Norfolk.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.