We’re nudists! So, we had a nude wedding!

Standing on the crowded beach, I glanced down self-consciously at my purple bikini.

I’m standing out like a sore thumb, I thought.

So, biting the bullet, I whipped it off!

It was 2001, I was 45 and totally nude at a beach festival held by Kiata Country Club – a nudist community introduced to me by my dad, Frank, who was then 69.

Growing up, I hadn’t known Dad was a nudist.

I knew he was a country club member, but only when my sister and I were older did he reveal to us what kind of club it was.

When he asked me to go along to meet his friends, I was curious to learn about nudism, so I agreed.

I’m very open-minded, so it wasn’t weird seeing Dad and his mates in the nude. But I chose to wear a kimono rather than being entirely naked.

Debra Bowe and her husband

I was married then, and although my husband wasn’t keen on going, he was fine with me going.

I had an amazing time, and everybody was friendly.

So, when I divorced and Dad suggested I come along again to cheer me up, I was more than happy to accept the offer.

This time, I was determined to do it properly. I spent the rest of the day in my birthday suit, enjoying the beach, just like the 1000 other revellers.

There was a barbecue, music playing and even a beach ball game.

I made many friends and returned with some of them to the country club the next day.

This time, I didn’t hesitate to get my gear off.

Debra Bowe and her husband at the Kiata Country Club.

Afterwards, I applied to become a member.

Upon application, I was interviewed by members and the board of directors to make sure I was the right fit.

They also make sure there’s an equal balance of men and women.

Once my membership was accepted, I started spending most weekends at the club.

I joined the social committee and helped organise all the functions.

Each week, there would be various activities to enjoy, such as yoga, aqua aerobics, dance classes and karaoke.

There was also a pool, spa and clubhouse with TVs.

Happy hour was weekly, and events like pizza nights, barbecues, and live concerts were held regularly.

Members could enjoy all of it in the nude without fear of judgement. I loved being part of it.

Debra Bowe and her husband

In time, I retired from my job as a manager with the police force after 37 years.

With more time, I became the club and resort liaison for the Australian Naturist Federation after being voted in at the AGM.

Then, one summer evening in 2021, I was standing in a queue at a pizza night when I got chatting with another member, Tony, who was 69.

He’d joined in 2008 but had been in a relationship until recently.

As we talked, we had so much in common, like our love of philosophy.

A lot of his views and values aligned with mine.

We started hanging out as friends, relaxing at the pool and spa, or joining social events like karaoke.

I was blown away when I watched Tony sing for the first time.

“You’re so good,” I praised him.

It turned out he was a great guitarist, too.

Debra Bowe and her husband on their wedding day

Things quickly turned romantic, and after six months together, we were dining at my favourite Italian restaurant when Tony got down on one knee.

“Will you do me the honour of being my wife, Deb?” he asked.

“Of course!” I squealed as cheers erupted around the restaurant.

We both agreed we wanted a nudist wedding at the country club.

We invited 80 of our closest friends, who were also club members.

We invited our families, too, but it wasn’t their scene.

To ensure they weren’t left out, we decided to have another celebration with them afterwards.

I’d never push my lifestyle choices on anyone else.

Debra Bowe and her husband on their wedding day

On Valentine’s Day, I walked down the aisle totally starkers, to Eternal Flame by The Bangles.

Tony was waiting for me at the end, wearing nothing but a bow tie and a trilby hat.

Most guests wore just a splash of red, like a bow or lipstick, as a nod to Valentine’s Day.

The celebrant, our friend from the club, was also naked, except for a green cape and a flower crown on her head.

After the ceremony, we headed into the clubhouse.

Everyone brought along a plate of food and their own alcohol. We hired a band, who kept their clothes on, and everyone danced until the early hours.

In the two-and-a-half years since we met, Tony and I have travelled to nearly every nudist destination in Australia.

It’s great to meet like-minded people and hopefully, in the future, we’ll be able to explore nudism in different countries, too.

We get that our lifestyle isn’t for everyone.

People often think it’s a sex thing, but there’s nothing sexual about it.

It’s just about being body confident and loving the skin you’re in.