Coldplay kiss cam scandal shock twist as husband speaks

It was the affair that went viral around the world.

Advertisement

Now, the husband of the woman caught in the arms of her boss at a Coldplay concert has broken his silence.

In July, Kristin Cabot and her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, were caught embracing when the kiss cam focussed on them during Coldplay’s concert in Massachusetts.

Kristin, who was the company’s chief people officer, and Andy ducked for cover when they noticed the camera was on them, making the moment immediately go viral.

In recent weeks, it’s been revealed that Kristin and her husband Andrew Cabot, who is the CEO of Privateer Rum, have now filed for divorce.

Advertisement

Credit: Facebook.

Now, Kristin’s soon-to-be ex-husband has broken his silence on the cheating scandal through a statement via PEOPLE, claiming the couple had already separated when the infamous kiss cam moment happened.

A spokeswoman for Andrew told the publication that he and Kristin “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert”.

“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” the spokeswoman added. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.

Advertisement

“No further public comment will be made.”

In the days after the concert, Astronomer’s board of directors announced they would be fully investigating the incident.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company wrote on LinkedIn.

Credit: Facebook.

Advertisement

“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”

On July 19, the company announced that Andy had tendered his resignation and a few days later it was confirmed that Kristin had also resigned.

Pete DeJoy, the new interim CEO of Astronomer, later addressed the viral incident and how the company planned to move forward.

“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter,” he wrote. “The spotlight has been unusual and surreal.”

Advertisement

“To our team: thank you for your resilience & commitment to building something great,” he added. “And to our community and customers: thank you for your trust. We won’t let you down.”

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.