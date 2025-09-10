Coldplay kiss cam scandal shock twist as husband speaks

It was the affair that went viral around the world.
Now, the husband of the woman caught in the arms of her boss at a Coldplay concert has broken his silence.
In July, Kristin Cabot and her boss, Astronomer CEO Andy Byron, were caught embracing when the kiss cam focussed on them during Coldplay’s concert in Massachusetts.
Kristin, who was the company’s chief people officer, and Andy ducked for cover when they noticed the camera was on them, making the moment immediately go viral.
In recent weeks, it’s been revealed that Kristin and her husband Andrew Cabot, who is the CEO of Privateer Rum, have now filed for divorce.
Now, Kristin’s soon-to-be ex-husband has broken his silence on the cheating scandal through a statement via PEOPLE, claiming the couple had already separated when the infamous kiss cam moment happened.
A spokeswoman for Andrew told the publication that he and Kristin “were privately and amicably separated several weeks before the Coldplay concert”.
“Their decision to divorce was already underway prior to that evening,” the spokeswoman added. “Now that the divorce filing is public, Andrew hopes this provides respectful closure to speculation and allows his family the privacy they’ve always valued.
“No further public comment will be made.”
In the days after the concert, Astronomer’s board of directors announced they would be fully investigating the incident.
“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company wrote on LinkedIn.
“The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter and we will have additional details to share very shortly.”
On July 19, the company announced that Andy had tendered his resignation and a few days later it was confirmed that Kristin had also resigned.
Pete DeJoy, the new interim CEO of Astronomer, later addressed the viral incident and how the company planned to move forward.
“The events of the past few days have received a level of media attention that few companies — let alone startups in our small corner of the data and AI world — ever encounter,” he wrote. “The spotlight has been unusual and surreal.”
“To our team: thank you for your resilience & commitment to building something great,” he added. “And to our community and customers: thank you for your trust. We won’t let you down.”