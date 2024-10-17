  •  
This brand creates luxurious but affordable bamboo sheets, here are our top picks

So buttery soft!
Sienna Living products

By now you’ve probably got the memo that bamboo bedding is the business.

Made from bamboo fibres, the sheets are super soft, lightweight and breathable meaning, that hot summer nights won’t have you sweating buckets and on colder days the fabric traps heat to keep you warm.

They’re also good for your skin and hair, particularly if you are prone to acne or have skin conditions like eczema.

With all that said you’re next question is surely, where do I get my hands on these beauties? And luckily we have the answer.

Sienna Living has the right blend of luxury and affordability and with a new Bamboo Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set just added to its range you need look no further.

Jumping online, we’ve picked our favourite bedding and sheet sets from the brand.

sienna living sheets

01

Bamboo & Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set

from $209 at Sienna Living

Best for: Healthier skin, luxurious softness and breathable sleep comfort.

This brand new bamboo Egyptian cotton sheet set is a unique blend, combining the softness of bamboo with the enduring quality of Egyptian cotton.

Sizes: Queen-Super King

Colours: White Wash, Nimbus Cloud, Gum Leaf, Dark Nights, Ocean Blue, Sunset Blush, Sand Dunes

Materials: Bamboo and Egyptian Cotton

SHOP NOW

02

Bamboo All Seasons Quilt

from $169 at Sienna Living

Best for: Cosy warmth during chilly winters and refreshing coolness in summer.

This quilt will have you wrapped in year-round comfort with optimal warmth rating for all seasons. The luxurious bamboo fill offers softness and hypoallergenic, antibacterial properties while the eco-friendly design promotes sustainable living.

Sizes: Single-Super King

Material: 100% bamboo fill

SHOP NOW
sienna living sheets

03

Bamboo Egyptian Cotton Pillowcases

from $69 at Sienna Living

Best for: Breathability and softness; the perfect sleep.

Ideal for hot sleepers these pillowcase offer temperature regulation for comfort all night, as well as providing the ultimate softness for your skin.

Size: 50x74cm

Colours: White Wash, Nimbus Cloud, Gum Leaf, Dark Nights, Ocean Blue, Sunset Blush, Sand Dunes

Materials: Bamboo and Egyptian Cotton

SHOP NOW
sienna living fitted sheets

04

Bamboo Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheet

from $99 at Sienna Living

Best for: The perfect fit: it’s a bottom sheet that will never slip up.

Hate that feeling of sheets rucking up underneath you as you toss and turn? Say goodbye to all that and enjoy a soft, secure fit that stays in place all night.

Sizes: Long single-Super king

Colours: White Wash, Nimbus Cloud, Gum Leaf, Dark Nights, Ocean Blue, Sunset Blush, Sand Dunes

Materials: Bamboo and Egyptian Cotton

SHOP NOW
sienna living mattress protector

05

Bamboo Mattress Protector

from $95 at Sienna Living

Best for: Sleeping in pure comfort and hygiene

Bamboo isn’t just for your top sheets as this highly-rated mattress protector attests. It will give you the cool, comfortable sleep you crave and is also perfect for any allergy-sufferers.

Sizes: Single-Super king

Materials: Quilted cotton japara cover filled with 100% bamboo

SHOP NOW
sienna living pillow protector

06

Bamboo Quilted Pillow Protector 2 Pack

from $39.99 at Sienna Living

Best for: Natural pillow protection

No more unsightly stains on your pillows. These protectors ensure the longevity of pillows with eco-friendly, robust bamboo cotton fabric. Plus they protect pillows from dust, bacteria and allergens, promoting a healthier sleep environment.

Sizes: 46x74cm

Materials: Bamboo and cotton

SHOP NOW
Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

