This brand creates luxurious but affordable bamboo sheets, here are our top picks

By now you’ve probably got the memo that bamboo bedding is the business.

Made from bamboo fibres, the sheets are super soft, lightweight and breathable meaning, that hot summer nights won’t have you sweating buckets and on colder days the fabric traps heat to keep you warm.

They’re also good for your skin and hair, particularly if you are prone to acne or have skin conditions like eczema.

With all that said you’re next question is surely, where do I get my hands on these beauties? And luckily we have the answer.

Sienna Living has the right blend of luxury and affordability and with a new Bamboo Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set just added to its range you need look no further.

Jumping online, we’ve picked our favourite bedding and sheet sets from the brand.

01 Bamboo & Egyptian Cotton Sheet Set from $209 at Sienna Living Best for: Healthier skin, luxurious softness and breathable sleep comfort. This brand new bamboo Egyptian cotton sheet set is a unique blend, combining the softness of bamboo with the enduring quality of Egyptian cotton. Sizes: Queen-Super King Colours: White Wash, Nimbus Cloud, Gum Leaf, Dark Nights, Ocean Blue, Sunset Blush, Sand Dunes Materials: Bamboo and Egyptian Cotton SHOP NOW

02 Bamboo All Seasons Quilt from $169 at Sienna Living Best for: Cosy warmth during chilly winters and refreshing coolness in summer. This quilt will have you wrapped in year-round comfort with optimal warmth rating for all seasons. The luxurious bamboo fill offers softness and hypoallergenic, antibacterial properties while the eco-friendly design promotes sustainable living. Sizes: Single-Super King Material: 100% bamboo fill SHOP NOW

03 Bamboo Egyptian Cotton Pillowcases from $69 at Sienna Living Best for: Breathability and softness; the perfect sleep. Ideal for hot sleepers these pillowcase offer temperature regulation for comfort all night, as well as providing the ultimate softness for your skin. Size: 50x74cm Colours: White Wash, Nimbus Cloud, Gum Leaf, Dark Nights, Ocean Blue, Sunset Blush, Sand Dunes Materials: Bamboo and Egyptian Cotton SHOP NOW 04 Bamboo Egyptian Cotton Fitted Sheet from $99 at Sienna Living Best for: The perfect fit: it’s a bottom sheet that will never slip up. Hate that feeling of sheets rucking up underneath you as you toss and turn? Say goodbye to all that and enjoy a soft, secure fit that stays in place all night. Sizes: Long single-Super king Colours: White Wash, Nimbus Cloud, Gum Leaf, Dark Nights, Ocean Blue, Sunset Blush, Sand Dunes Materials: Bamboo and Egyptian Cotton SHOP NOW 05 Bamboo Mattress Protector from $95 at Sienna Living Best for: Sleeping in pure comfort and hygiene Bamboo isn’t just for your top sheets as this highly-rated mattress protector attests. It will give you the cool, comfortable sleep you crave and is also perfect for any allergy-sufferers. Sizes: Single-Super king Materials: Quilted cotton japara cover filled with 100% bamboo SHOP NOW 06 Bamboo Quilted Pillow Protector 2 Pack from $39.99 at Sienna Living Best for: Natural pillow protection No more unsightly stains on your pillows. These protectors ensure the longevity of pillows with eco-friendly, robust bamboo cotton fabric. Plus they protect pillows from dust, bacteria and allergens, promoting a healthier sleep environment. Sizes: 46x74cm Materials: Bamboo and cotton SHOP NOW

