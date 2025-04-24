Content warning: This article includes references to domestic violence.

It’s an alarming fact that in Australia, domestic violence is rising. At the end of 2024, 78 women had lost their lives to domestic violence, up from 14 at the same time in 2023. These terrifying statistics highlight the urgency of this issue and the need for collective action sooner, not later.

From communities to government and corporate powerhouses, addressing domestic violence is everyone’s responsibility. And it’s up to all of us to act now.

Here are five things every Australian woman should know.

1. What is domestic violence?

By definition, domestic and family violence refers to threatening, coercive, dominating, controlling or abusive behaviour in an intimate or family relationship. When one person in a relationship hurts another and makes them feel unsafe, that is domestic or family violence. It can be a one-off incident or a repeated pattern of behaviour.

It may be surprising for many to learn that abuse doesn’t have to involve hurt to your body, or physical violence, to be domestic or family violence.

Each year from 1–31 May, Queensland observes Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month (DFVP Month) to raise community awareness about domestic and family violence (DFV). The month serves as a powerful reminder that DFV in families and homes will not be tolerated, and aims to promote a collective commitment to prevention and support for those affected.

Domestic and family violence happens at every age, life stage and socio-economic level in our society.

2. Domestic violence doesn’t discriminate

Domestic and family violence has been recognised as a national crisis. It’s important to recognise that it can happen in any kind of relationship — not just with spouses or intimate partners, but also between family members and people who live together.

The numbers paint a grim picture. There was an almost 30 percent increase in domestic violence in Australia in 2022-23 compared to the previous year, according to the Australian Institute of Criminology. Every four days a woman is killed by her current or former partner. And a child loses their life to family violence every fortnight.

3. The social impact of domestic and family violence

Domestic violence has profound implications that extend beyond the home and workplace. Around 27 per cent of women have experienced domestic violence, and one in six women who have experienced violence, or who are currently, are in the workforce.

Domestic violence costs the Australian economy an estimated $21.7 billion annually. This number demonstrates the immense toll of violence, from health costs, lost productivity, welfare and legal expenses.

Addressing this in a holistic way that focuses on crisis response, intervention and prevention, as Sydney-based organisation Women’s And Girls’ Emergency Centre does, can reduce the economic burden or violence on society and create a culture where women can reach their full potential.

Companies are encouraging employee participation in philanthropic activities, from volunteer programs to matching donation schemes and are aligning their workforce with causes that matter.

4. What’s changing?

There is a greater commitment to corporate giving on the rise, reflecting a growing push for social responsibility. Companies are allocating more funds to charitable causes, enhancing their reputations, boosting employee morale, and fostering customer loyalty.

Today, many large and small businesses are becoming more strategic in their philanthropy, focusing on causes that align with their values and areas where they can make the most impact.

5. Businesses can make a difference to key issues

Stella is a business that is created by women, for women. Its partnership with the Women’s And Girls’ Emergency Centre (WAGEC) is driving real, tangible social change in the area of domestic violence.

The WAGEC volunteers are working to support women in crisis and end gender-based violence.

WAGEC is an organisation that supports women and families in crisis and advocates for social change in the community. Every night at its Sydney refuges, WAGEC supports 200 women and children impacted by homelessness, domestic violence and systemic disadvantage. They do this by providing material aid, case management, biopsychosocial support, accommodation, and crisis responses.

They also seek to address the underlying causes of gender-based violence through primary prevention activities with communities and private and public entities that want to be a part of the global movement to end gender-based violence in a generation.

Together, WAGEC and Stella have been driving social change since 2021. A shared vision of empowering women and working to end gender-based violence has been key in this mutually beneficial partnership. Since July 2021, Stella has donated $5 from every new car insurance policy sold, putting their values into action and supporting women in our community. In 2022, Stella became the primary sponsor of WAGEC’s Material Donations Collective, helping to ensure women in crisis receive essential items such as toiletries and food, when they need them most. Last financial year, this program resulted in $269,000 of essential items for women and children in crisis, generously donated by the WAGEC community. Since 2021 Stella has contributed $130,260 to the Donations Collective and has helped to support 1129 women and children escaping domestic violence, homelessness and systemic disadvantage. Stella’s contribution to this program is crucial to providing material aid, and by extension, empowerment, dignity, confidence and hope for a brighter future to the women and children at WAGEC. The WAGEC and Stella partnership in action

If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault or family violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit 1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.

