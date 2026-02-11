Nat Bassingthwaighte and Rob Mills lead the cast for Waitress The Musical Australia

Hit Broadway musical Waitress is hitting Aussie shores this May, and the stellar cast line-up is officially here!

Waitress The Musical is a heartwarming story that follows Jenna, a small-town waitress and gifted pie-maker, as she searches for a way out of her troubled marriage and toward a fresh start. It also features iconic music and lyrics by Sara Bareilles.

Here’s what to expect from the upcoming Australian production!

WAITRESS THE MUSICAL AUSTRALIA CAST

The musical will feature a stellar Australian cast – including Natalie Bassingthwaighte, who will star as Jenna.

Gabriyel Thomas will star alongside her as Becky, with Mackenzie Dunn portraying Dawn, Rob Mills playing Dr. Pomatter, and Australian entertainment legend John Waters starring as Joe.

Speaking about her new role, Nat shared on social media: “My whole heart is bursting that I can finally share I get to perform the exquisite role of Jenna in the most heart felt musical @waitressau featuring the extraordinary music of @sarabareilles .

“I first saw this musical in New York in 2021 and I didn’t know anything about it at the time. I wasn’t sure what to expect but at the end I was changed! In the most profound way! I walked out and said ‘I think that is the best musical I have ever seen.’ I felt seen and heard and ready to take on the world.”

She added, “In that moment I knew that if this show came to Australia I desperately wanted to play the role of Jenna. And now it’s happening!!! It’s never too late to be your best version of yourself This comes with sugar, butter, flour and a lot of excitement🥧✨”.

The production will open in Melbourne at Her Majesty’s Theatre in May 2026, before heading to Sydney’s Sydney Lyric Theatre in August 2026.

Grab your tickets here!

