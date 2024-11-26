It is difficult to believe that How to Train Your Dragon released in 2010 – more than a decade ago. The cartoon about dragons and Vikings somehow became a hit for both children and adults.

Advertisement

Now, a live action adaptation of DreamWorks’ How to Train Your Dragon will release on June 13, 2025, following brief delays due to the writers strikes in Hollywood.

How to Train Your Dragon first released in 2010. (Credit: DreamWorks)

The cartoon trilogy follows the clumsy and unheroic boy, Hiccup (voiced by Jay Baruchel), who goes against Viking tradition to train a dragon and learn more about the creature, rather than kill it. Taking on the role is Mason Thames, best known for role in horror film, The Black Phone.

Where there is Hiccup, there is Astrid (voiced by America Ferrera)– a young, strong woman determined to be the best Viking in her village. From the very beginning, Astrid’s distain for dragons is clear, that is until Hiccup opens her eyes to the truth.

Advertisement

Taking on the role of Astrid is Nico Parker, best known for HBO’s The Last of Us.

Returning for the live action film is Gerald Butler, who voiced Hiccup’s father Stoick the Vast in the original animated films.

Gerard Butler returns as Stoick. (Credit: Getty)

Fans of the franchise will remember how his storyline ended…

Advertisement

The live action film will be written and directed by Dean DeBlois – who wrote and directed all three animated films, produced by three-time Oscar best picture nominee Marc Platt and Adam Siegel, president of Marc Platt Productions.

Across three films released between 2010 and 2019, How to Train Your Dragon has grossed more than $1.6 billion combined. It additionally inspired a TV spin-off series and a live show on ice.

Loading the player...

All three How to Train Your Dragon films are available for streaming within Australia on Binge. Watch this space for more details on the live action film.

Advertisement

Stream How to Train Your Dragon now on BINGE with a 7-day free trial. Subscribe here.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the TV WEEK e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use