She was just a teenager when the nation fell in love with her as Samantha Kelly on the much-loved Aussie sitcom Hey Dad..!, but all these years later, people still recognise Rachael Beck from a mile away! “I still get stopped in the street by people who tell me how much they adored the show,” she says.

It’s been three decades since the show first aired, but it doesn’t feel all that long ago for the star.

“I can’t believe it’s been 30 years,” she shares with a laugh, her eyes bright with nostalgia at Woman’s Day’s photoshoot in Sydney. “It was so loved by the Australian public.”



As one of the standout stars, Rachael, 53, now a well-established actress and theatre performer, has fond memories of those days. “It gave people so much joy, and I’m really proud I was a part of it,” she says.

Rachael played Samantha Kelly on Hey Dad..! for three years. (Image: ARE Media Syndication)

LIFE AFTER HEY DAD..!

But Hey Dad..! is just one part of her career story. Over the years, she has seamlessly transitioned from TV to stage, shining in musical theatre and branching out into directing, teaching and developing arts programs.



Reflecting on her journey, Rachael is full of gratitude.

“I’ve had a great ride, not just artistically but also personally,” she explains. “There’s a real depth in the work I’m doing now, especially in writing arts programs for Sydney Catholic Schools and helping young talent reach their potential.”



Rachael’s involvement in mentoring young actors and guiding them towards prestigious institutions like NIDA and WAAPA has become a passion that brings her immense satisfaction. However, her proudest achievement by far is her role as a mother.

Rachael, a solo parent to two teenage daughters, Tahlula, 17, and Roxie, 15, lights up when talking about her girls.

“We’re incredibly close, like a real team. There’s so much support and love between us,” she says of their bond.



“I think we’re very connected. Sometimes I’ll come home from work, and Tahlula’s cleaned the kitchen because she knows that I’ve had a long day. It’s those little things that always mean the most.”

Her daughters Tahlula and Roxie are her best friends. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

Though Roxie and Tahlula have grown up around the performing arts, Rachael insists she’s the opposite of a stage mum.

“If they choose to follow in this line of work, it’ll be a conscious choice because they’ve seen it all – the auditions, the no work, the ups and downs,” she says, before adding with a smile, “Roxie’s an excellent dancer and great at drama, and Tahlula’s smashing her drama too. I’ll support them if it’s what they love.”

STAYING GROUNDED

In addition to her TV success, Rachael has made her mark in theatre, including a standout performance in Beauty And The Beast, a role her daughters admire.

“They’ve seen clips of my work, and Tahlula said, ‘I thought you were amazing, Mum!’ It’s funny as I’m just ‘Mum’ to them, but hearing that from your child is so special,” she shares.



While Rachael has had some incredible co-stars over the years, one person has been one of the biggest influences on her.

“Hugh Jackman, hands down,” she says. “He taught me so much about professionalism and staying grounded. Watching his dedication to his craft is truly inspiring, and I’ve carried that with me throughout my career.”

She starred with Hugh Jackman in Beauty And The Beast. (Image: Supplied)

With over three decades of experience behind her, Rachael is embracing a new chapter.

“It’s an exciting time for women my age. There’s more talk around the lack of roles for older women, and I want to help change that,” explains the actress, who is starring in a one-woman show at Sydney Festival on January 15-18, 2025.



As she prepares for the future, both in her career and her personal life, Rachael is full of optimism. She’s also working on writing a new show about remarkable Australian women, alongside friend and playwright James Millar.

“It’s time we celebrated the achievements of women in different fields – writers, lawyers, activists – and I’m thrilled to be part of that movement.”

She’s currently playing the Blue Fairy in My Son Pinocchio at The Round Theatre in Melbourne.

“She’s cheeky, funny and sings classics like When You Wish Upon A Star… it’s a magical show.”