Samara Weaving is pregnant! Actress expecting first baby with husband Jimmy Warden

Australian actor and model Samara Weaving is expecting her first child with husband Jimmy Warden!
The 33-year-old confirmed the happy news in a post on Instagram.
“Ready or Not: Here I Come 😏,” she wrote, alongside a series of gorgeously glam pictures featuring her beautiful baby bump.
While her caption is a cheeky nod to her first pregnancy, it’s also the name of the film she is currently promoting.
In the comments, Jimmy jokingly quipped, “congrats! Who is the dad?”
His comment was joined by a bunch of their famous friends congratulating them on the happy news, and commenting on how gorgeous Samara looked in the pics, including Phoebe Tonkin, Claire Holt, Sarah Hyland and Lucy Boynton.
Samara and her husband Jimmy first met on the set of The Babysitter in 2017. Samara was playing the lead role, while Jimmy was the producer. They started dating and in 2019, they got engaged before secretly tying the knot that same year.
However, they didn’t confirm their nuptials publicly until 2022. Most recently, Samara starred in Jimmy’s directional debut Borderline about a 1990s pop star who is suddenly confronted by a maniacal superfan.
The film, which also feature’s Ray Nicholson, was released in March 2025 to positive reviews.
Talk about a power couple!