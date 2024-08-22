Queen Camilla expands her advocacy work with new documentary

Queen Camilla is set to appear in her first documentary since the coronation in a bid to bring awareness to a cause that’s been near and dear to her heart for years – domestic violence.

Her Majesty was filmed over the course of a year, capturing her work around raising awareness for this often taboo and deeply sensitive topic.

And now her good work is being shared with the world, with ITV commissioning Her Majesty The Queen: Behind Closed Doors, which will air later this year.

Queen Camilla has long been working to end domestic violence. (Image: Getty)

NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN FOOTAGE

The 90-minute documentary will share never-before-seen private meetings between Camilla and the survivors as well as interviews with relatives who’ve lost loved ones and those working to end the violence.

Sue Murphy, ITV’s director of factual entertainment, said: “ITV is proud to be making this documentary with Her Majesty the Queen about this hugely important subject. We hope the film will raise awareness and inspire change in our society.”

Viewers can expect to see Queen Camilla hosting round-tables with teenagers, celebrating International Women’s Day at Buckingham Palace and meeting survivors who, if not provided a safe haven, wouldn’t have been able to speak out today.

One notable appearance in the documentary, in particular, is Diana Parkes. Her daughter Joanna Simpson was brutally murdered by her estranged husband in 2010.

Many who follow the Queen’s work likely remember her as she’s often cited as the inspiration behind her mission to help domestic abuse victims.

Queen Camilla, a mum of two and grandmother to 10, who became patron of the charity SafeLives in 2020, admitted that Diana’s story “always resonated very deeply with me, partly, I think, because she and I are the same generation and are both grandmothers”.

Diana Parkes’ story resonated with Camilla partly because they’re both grandmothers. (Image: Getty)

QUEEN CAMILLA’S PROMISE

Right before becoming Queen, Camilla promised: “I’m going to keep up with these causes.

“You know if I start something like this, I’m not going to give up mid-channel. I’m just going to keep going and try and help the likes of people like Diana [Parkes].

“I hope I should be doing it for a lifetime.”

She has recently backed calls for a domestic abuse campaign to be introduced to schools nationwide. And she’s remained steadfast about the cause for years, urging those in positions of power to “pull back the shroud of silence” when it comes to domestic abuse.

“Domestic abuse remains a hidden problem in our society,” Her Majesty said.

SILENCE CAN BE FATAL

Queen Camilla became patron of the charity SafeLives in 2020. (Image: Getty)

“It is characterised by silence – silence from those who suffer, silence from those around them and silence from those who perpetrate abuse.

“This silence is corrosive: it leaves women, children – and men – carrying the burden of shame, it prevents them from speaking out about their abuse and it prevents them from getting help.

“And at its worst, it can be fatal.”

In Australia alone, the stats are harrowing. Approximately 1 in 4 women or roughly 2.2 million have experienced violence by an intimate partner since the age of 15.

Even more, intimate partner violence contributes to more death, disability and illness in women aged 25 to 44 than any other preventable risk factor.

Help is available. Speak with someone today at 1800RESPECT, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.