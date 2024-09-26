After 37 years on air, Neighbours came to an end in July 2022 and just months later fans were rewarded with a reboot which released in 2023.
With such a rich history, we are constantly feeling nostalgic for Ramsay Street’s most iconic former cast members.
While some Neighbours stars of yesteryear have gone on to become Hollywood heavyweights, others have chosen a quiet life outside of the public eye since saying their goodbyes to Erinsborough.
Keep scrolling to see what your favourite Neighbours cast-members are up to now!
Jason Donovan
Scott
Known best for his character Scott’s onscreen romance with Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue, Jason Donovan is one of many stars to get their start on Neighbours. After leaving the soap in 1989 – aside from his small appearance in the 2022 finale – Jason moved to the UK where he forged a successful music career. He’s appeared on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice.
Guy Pearce
Mike
Guy shot to fame playing Mike Young from 1986 until 1989, when he left to pursue his acting career overseas. Guy’s most notable roles to date have been in Factory Girl, The Hurt Locker, Iron Man 3 and Mary Queen of Scots.
Guy is currently dating Dutch actress Carice van Houten, and the pair share a son, Monte, who was born in August 2016.
He also made an appearance in the 2023 Neighbours revival.
Kylie Minogue
Charlene
Many would argue pop princess Kylie Minogue is the reigning face of the retro days of Neighbours. Playing Charlene Robinson, Kylie won hearts with her on-screen romance with Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan.
Since waving goodbye to Ramsay Street in 1988, Kylie’s singing career has skyrocketed, earning her a Grammy Award, three Brit Awards, and 17 ARIA Music Awards, just to name a few. Her hits Can’t Get You Out Of Me Head, Spinning Around, I Should Be So Lucky and The Loco-Motion have become iconic classics.
Margot Robbie
Donna
Australia’s golden girl Margot is without a doubt one of the biggest stars to ever come out of Neighbours. Since leaving behind the role of Donna Freedman in 2011, she has solidified herself as one of Hollywood’s most in-demand actresses.
Now based in the US, Margot has gone on to star in Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Bombshell, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and Barbie, just to name a few.
Liam Hemsworth
Josh
Another Neighbours alum to make it big in Hollywood is Liam Hemsworth, who played Josh Taylor in the Aussie soap. He has continued to star in several blockbusters including The Hunger Games, Knowing, The Dressmaker and soon-to-be Netflix series, The Witcher.
Liam has also enjoyed a very high-profile romance. He met pop starlet Miley Cyrus on the set of The Last Song before getting married in 2018. However, the pair finalised their divorce in 2020. He is now dating model Gabriella Brooks and has been for four years.
Caitlin Stasey
Rachael
She grew up in front of our eyes playing Rachael Kinski on Neighbours from 2005 until 2009, but after saying goodbye to Ramsay Street, Caitlin didn’t stop there.
She landed roles in Tomorrow, When the War Began, All Cheerleaders Die, Reign and currently lives in the US. On a personal note, she was also once married to American actor Lucas Neff.
Ben Nicholas
Scott
Ben shot to fame in 2004 when he debuted on Neighbours playing rebellious teen Scott “Stingray” Timmins. These days, he looks vastly different from his days on Ramsay Street. Not only is Ben now a father, but he is still working in the entertainment industry.
In 2015, Ben created and starred in ABC’s Footballer Wants A Wife, a parody reality show that followed young football stars on their modern-day quest for love. Ben now runs Wedid Productions, a successful content creation agency.
Donna and Ringo’s wedding on Neighbours
Holly Vallance
Felicity
Who could forget Felicity “Flick” Scully?! Neighbours alum Holly Vallance left the soap for good in 2005, and now lives in the US with her husband Nick Candy and their two kids.
Since her Erinsborough days, Holly has remained in the spotlight with roles in Entourage, Prison Break and action film Red Herring.
Jesse Spencer
Billy
Jesse played Billy Kennedy on the soap for six years before leaving for Hollywood. He starred in the iconic rom-rom Uptown Girls, as well as the hit American series’ House and Chicago Fire.
Delta Goodrem
Nina
Delta got her big break on Neighbours when she played budding singer Nina Tucker. Since leaving the soap in 2005 (save a brief return in 2015) Delta has enjoyed a successful music career here and overseas.
The singing sensation has appeared on the judging panel on seven seasons of The Voice. She’s also racked up a total of nine number-one singles and 17 top-ten hits on the ARIA Singles Chart.
In September 2023, Delta got engaged her long-term partner Matthew Copley.
Sam Clark
Ringo
Known for playing the troubled Ringo from 2007 until 2010, Sam Clark left Neighbours to pursue a career in the music industry. In 2016, he was cast for a role on Fox’s Grease Live. He’s also starred in Death Camp, A Deadly Dance and Tell Me I Love You.
Nicky Whelan
Heidi
While Nicky Whelan is best known for playing Heidi “Pepper” Steiger on Neighbours, she’s also been cast in several Aussie and international film and TV roles. Some of her other credits include Hall Pass, Scrubs, Melrose Place and House of Lies.
Blair McDonough
Stuart
Blair, who shot to fame on Big Brother‘s first season, starred as Stuart Packer on Neighbours on-and-off from 2001 until 2018.
Not only has had roles on Home And Away, Winners and Losers, Heartbeat, and Sea Patrol, but Blair’s also a family man – he and wife Kristi Townley have two kids together.
Ian Smith
Harold
One of Ramsay Street’s most recognisable faces, Ian Smith played the beloved Harold Bishop for more than three decades before leaving in 2015. However, fans went into a frenzy upon his short return in 2024.
Since then, he has appeared on Hughesy, We Have a Problem as well as the 2021 TV series How to Stay Married.