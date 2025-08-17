Inside Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas’ 25-year marriage curse!

With her children finally grown up and flown the nest, and her husband on unofficial retirement from acting, Catherine Zeta-Jones has spent the year reigniting her career, filming in Romania, France, Spain and Ireland.

Advertisement

And as she continues to dazzle on a press tour for upcoming release Wednesday, those in the Welsh beauty’s inner circle say that as her 25 wedding anniversary looms, the actress, 55, is struggling with how to balance her re-emerging career and the needs of her newly retired husband Michael Douglas.

According to sources, Catherine had hoped that Michael’s decision to step back from acting in 2022 would free her up to do more work, especially with their children Carys, 22, and Dylan, 25, moving out and on.

But instead, it’s had the reverse effect – now Michael, 80, has too much free time and all he wants to do is spend it with her!

“She’s not begrudging him the right to give up his career, but she’s always liked having her independence and Catherine wants to travel for work without feeling like Michael’s chasing her around Europe,” an insider tells of the couple, who famously lived in separate houses.

Advertisement

“The last event Michael went to solo was in June, and he had to attend for his role with the Council on Foreign Relations. He did manage a screening in Cannes but Catherine was waiting patiently for him back at the hotel,” Woman’s Day’s source tells.

The couple were last seen together publicly in December in Saudi Arabia. (Credit: Getty)

GOING SOLO

“She’s tried her best to get him to attend these events solo and to his credit, he’s done his best, but he just doesn’t like to go anywhere without her and, it’s causing some problems.”

Even their upcoming 25th wedding anniversary celebration has become a source of contention, with Catherine recently revealing she’ll likely be spending it filming season three of Wednesday in Ireland, meaning they’ll postpone any party plans.

Advertisement

“She knows Michael is upset about the anniversary but his neediness is hampering Catherine’s work and it’s starting to weigh her down. She’s been desperate to reboot her career, but instead she’s had to be even more supportive than she was through his cancer treatments 15 years ago.”

“No one’s surprised that her last three projects kept her in Europe but often her absence makes things worse. She filmed The Gallerist in France and thriller Kill Jackie in Spain but it’s been hard to focus with Michael calling her at all times of the night and day. “

It’s a real crisis because he needs her now more than ever – and that’s not what they planned all those years ago when she agreed to back off from her career to raise their two kids. She’s on the verge of telling him she simply can’t handle it any more. She’s done with feeling like this.”

“Michael’s not getting any younger and it’s fair to say the age gap feels like it gets bigger each year.”

Advertisement

“Catherine and Michael have enough money for her to avoid becoming his nursemaid, but he was there for her when she got her bipolar diagnosis,” says the source.

“Poor Catherine’s torn between making sure Michael leaves this world a happy man and her own desires to reboot her work. She never complains, but there’s no doubt it’s wearing her down.”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.