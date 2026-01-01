Candy Raymond, beloved Number 96 and Prisoner actress, dies at 75

Australian actress Candy Raymond has died, aged 75.
While Raymond was a household name in the 70s and 80s due to her work across film, theatre and television, she was best known for her role in the Aussie soap opera Number 96 and the iconic television drama Prisoner.
Number 96 followed the lives of young residents living in a block of flats in Sydney and at the time, the primetime soap opera which made a splash worldwide for its taboo scenes and inclusion of a diverse range of queer characters.
Raymond starred in the series from 1973 playing the role of Jill Sheridan, a beautiful yet controversial character whose wild-child antics and occasional nude scenes saw Raymond become an Aussie sex symbol and a household name.
After appearing in other series such as Class of ’74 and The Norman Gunston Show, in 1981, Raymond played a journalist named Sandra Hamilton in the hit drama series Prisoner.
In 2008, Raymond made her final television appearance where she appeared in a documentary Not Quite Hollywood: The Wild, Untold Story of Ozpolitation which took a reflective look back at the Australian boom in 1970s and 1980s low-budget cinema by chatting to more than eighty Australian, America and British actors and directors, including Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Lee Curtis and George Lazenby.
On Facebook, fans were quick to pay tribute to the iconic screen legend on social media.
“So sad. Beautiful woman,” wrote one fan on Facebook.
“Great Australian actress. Rest easy beautiful lady,” commented another.
Raymond’s cause of death has not been shared publicly.