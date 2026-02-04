Asher Keddie’s surprise new gig revealed!

Asher Keddie is taking her career in a bold new direction, becoming the newest brand partner for L’Oréal Paris across Australia and New Zealand – her first-ever beauty partnership.

Known for playing complex, resilient women on screen, the actress sees a natural connection between her personal approach to ageing, confidence, and authenticity, and the brand’s focus on empowering women.

(Credit: L’Oréal Paris)

“Joining L’Oréal Paris feels like the perfect alignment of my beliefs on beauty, self-confidence, and progression,” Asher said. “The brand encourages women to assert their power and drive their own narrative, focusing as much on inner belief and personal strength as on looking and feeling our best at any age.”

Asher’s appointment comes at a moment when women in midlife – those in their forties, fifties and beyond – are at the centre of household spending and shaping trends in beauty, fashion, and wellness. It’s a group she knows well and speaks to authentically.

“Midlife has allowed me to embrace my strengths and live more authentically, with less to prove,” she said. “There’s a quiet reassurance that we are Worth It.”

(Credit: L’Oréal Paris)

Her debut campaign for L’Oréal Paris Laser Day Cream mirrors this philosophy. Rather than promising to “fix” ageing, it celebrates supporting the skin women already have – a message Keddie says resonates deeply with her own experience.

“I do like the way I look as I age,” she said. “It’s not performative; I genuinely feel comfortable seeing the experiences of my life reflected in my face. How I present myself publicly and through my work must come from a place of truth and integrity.”

Asher also co-directed the announcement film, taking a hands-on role in shaping the story herself.

