Napoleon Perdis’s new holiday range has makeup for every budget

It's time to start shopping
emma levett
Napoleon Perdis products and a model wearing the makeup

Like it or not the the big day is creeping up and it’s time to vaguely start thinking about Christmas shopping.

Whether you’re looking to give gifts or receive them we’ve found the perfect product for every budget and they’re all under one roof.

Prestige Australian makeup brand Napoleon Perdis has released a new holiday collection with items ranging from $40 to $140.

Proudly Australian-born, the products are designed to last through the hot Aussie summer, keeping your makeup fresh all day and seamlessly transitioning from day to night.

Whether you’re shopping for lips, cheeks, skin, eyes, or application tools, there’s something there for everyone and we’ve taken a look to give you our top picks.

The Napoleon Perdis products we’re eyeing up

01

They’re so cute! travel size cheek + brush duo

from $42 at Napoleon Perdis

Best for: Sun-kissed cheeks

Tick off your holiday check list and glow anywhere with this Deluxe Cheek Switch Crème Blush Stick in Go On, Rose – in a limited-edition travel size.

Luxuriously creamy, lightweight, long-wearing and vegan, this mini (but mighty) blush glides across cheeks, transforming into an ultra-silky powder finish. Apply with the retractable blush brush and pop both in your carry on as your can’t-live-without holiday space (and face!) savers.

Colours: Rose

napoleon perdis makeup

02

Cheek Lust Palette Patrol

from $109 at Napoleon Perdis

Best for: Summer glow-up

Lust over total cheek pleasure with this chic all-in-one blush, bronze and highlight palette. Featuring four shimmer-swirled and two velvet-matte powders, take your pick from iconic Blush, Bronze, Highlight and Peach Patrol for a luxuriously luminous finish.

Colours: Highlight Patrol, Peach Patrol, Blush Patrol Matte Pink Flamingo, Blush Patrol, Bronze Patrol Gold Bronze, and Bronze Patrol Matte Deep Bronze.

napoleon perdis glow Lust Skin Pack

03

Glow Lust Skin Pack

from $135 at Napoleon Perdis

Best for: Shimmering skin

Made in Australia, this skin care set is the ultimate base for your summer makeup routine. Protect, prepare, and hydrate your skin, leaving it light and fresh without any sticky residue – perfect for those balmy Australian summer days.

Features:

  • Auto Pilot Pre-Foundation Skin Primer 75 mL / 2.5 fl oz
  • Glow On Bronzing Drops 30 mL / 1.0 fl oz
  • SSkin Guardian Dewy Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ Sunscreen 50 g / 1.76 oz
04

Eye-Conic Lust Eyeshadow Palette

from $85 at Napoleon Perdis

Best for: Eye-catching glamour

Featuring 8 eye-conic shades in smouldering matte and festive-worthy shimmer, each insatiable hue delivers long-wearing dimension and rich pigment for a decidedly glamorous finish.

05

Brush Lust 12-Piece Brush Set

from $138 at Napoleon Perdis

Best for: Flawless application

Featuring 12 ultra-soft, high-grade synthetic brushes that feel gentle on the skin, even for sensitive types, this is a beauty enthusiast’s dream come true. The set comes with a vegan leather case to keep your brushes organised.

06

Mini Makeovers Travel Size Mascara + Lipstick Duo

from $49 at Napoleon Perdis

Best for: Glam on-the-go

This limited-edition duo of travel size party essentials are perfect for creating a polished look, from summer festivals to holiday soirées. You’re only moments away from gravity-defying lashes and a can’t-go-wrong festive red pout.

Features:

  • Best-selling Deluxe All-Out Volumising Mascara 4.5ml
  • Deluxe Soul-Matte Longwear Lipstick in Obsessed 1g
Emma Levett

With a career spanning across magazines, newspapers and online Emma Levett has spent much of the last 20 plus years writing about people and things that matter. Starting in business press in the UK she also freelanced at national newspapers including the Sun and the Sunday Express before making a segue into women’s magazines in 2014. She has held various senior editing positions in both the UK and Australia, and was latterly deputy editor of that’s life! For the last 10 years Emma has freelanced across a range of media including online platforms news.com.au, 7News.com.au and Yahoo News Australia as well as most of the major magazine mastheads; Woman’s Day, New Idea, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan. Interested in anything that moves the ordinary into the realms of the extraordinary she’s covered stories from the Boxing Day tsunami and Port Arthur tragedy to Rosie Batty’s fight against family violence and Kathleen Folbigg’s release from jail.

