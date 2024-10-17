Napoleon Perdis’s new holiday range has makeup for every budget

Like it or not the the big day is creeping up and it’s time to vaguely start thinking about Christmas shopping.

Whether you’re looking to give gifts or receive them we’ve found the perfect product for every budget and they’re all under one roof.

Prestige Australian makeup brand Napoleon Perdis has released a new holiday collection with items ranging from $40 to $140.

Proudly Australian-born, the products are designed to last through the hot Aussie summer, keeping your makeup fresh all day and seamlessly transitioning from day to night.

Whether you’re shopping for lips, cheeks, skin, eyes, or application tools, there’s something there for everyone and we’ve taken a look to give you our top picks.

The Napoleon Perdis products we’re eyeing up

01 They’re so cute! travel size cheek + brush duo from $42 at Napoleon Perdis Best for: Sun-kissed cheeks Tick off your holiday check list and glow anywhere with this Deluxe Cheek Switch Crème Blush Stick in Go On, Rose – in a limited-edition travel size. Luxuriously creamy, lightweight, long-wearing and vegan, this mini (but mighty) blush glides across cheeks, transforming into an ultra-silky powder finish. Apply with the retractable blush brush and pop both in your carry on as your can’t-live-without holiday space (and face!) savers. Colours: Rose SHOP NOW

02 Cheek Lust Palette Patrol from $109 at Napoleon Perdis Best for: Summer glow-up Lust over total cheek pleasure with this chic all-in-one blush, bronze and highlight palette. Featuring four shimmer-swirled and two velvet-matte powders, take your pick from iconic Blush, Bronze, Highlight and Peach Patrol for a luxuriously luminous finish. Colours: Highlight Patrol, Peach Patrol, Blush Patrol Matte Pink Flamingo, Blush Patrol, Bronze Patrol Gold Bronze, and Bronze Patrol Matte Deep Bronze. SHOP NOW 03 Glow Lust Skin Pack from $135 at Napoleon Perdis Best for: Shimmering skin Made in Australia, this skin care set is the ultimate base for your summer makeup routine. Protect, prepare, and hydrate your skin, leaving it light and fresh without any sticky residue – perfect for those balmy Australian summer days. Features: Auto Pilot Pre-Foundation Skin Primer 75 mL / 2.5 fl oz

Glow On Bronzing Drops 30 mL / 1.0 fl oz

SSkin Guardian Dewy Broad Spectrum SPF 50+ Sunscreen 50 g / 1.76 oz SHOP NOW 04 Eye-Conic Lust Eyeshadow Palette from $85 at Napoleon Perdis Best for: Eye-catching glamour Featuring 8 eye-conic shades in smouldering matte and festive-worthy shimmer, each insatiable hue delivers long-wearing dimension and rich pigment for a decidedly glamorous finish. SHOP NOW Advertisement 05 Brush Lust 12-Piece Brush Set from $138 at Napoleon Perdis Best for: Flawless application Featuring 12 ultra-soft, high-grade synthetic brushes that feel gentle on the skin, even for sensitive types, this is a beauty enthusiast’s dream come true. The set comes with a vegan leather case to keep your brushes organised. SHOP NOW 06 Mini Makeovers Travel Size Mascara + Lipstick Duo from $49 at Napoleon Perdis Best for: Glam on-the-go This limited-edition duo of travel size party essentials are perfect for creating a polished look, from summer festivals to holiday soirées. You’re only moments away from gravity-defying lashes and a can’t-go-wrong festive red pout. Features: Best-selling Deluxe All-Out Volumising Mascara 4.5ml

Deluxe Soul-Matte Longwear Lipstick in Obsessed 1g SHOP NOW