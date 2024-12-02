Summer is in full swing, promising long sunny days lounging by the pool, floating in the ocean or laying out on the sand at the beach.
And to do that, we’ll all need to be equipped with the perfect beach towel to take us from sandy shores to sipping cocktails poolside.
To get inspired, we’ve rounded up our favourite beach towels for this summer, including one that gets Aussie actress Phoebe Tonkin’s stamp of approval.
The former H2O: Just Add Water star knows what it’s like to spend hours by the water every summer and has been spotted with her favourite Baina towel.
The cute checkerboard design makes it unique, while the trendy sage colour has been a staple and we expect it will stay into the new year.
The best summer beach towels in Australia
Shop her staple towel and a bunch of other unique styles below to get yourself summer-ready.
Green & White Roman Pool Towel
$195 at Baina
For beach babes who love to stay ahead of the pack – like Phoebe Tonkin – we can’t go past the Baina Roman towel. Its signature checkerboard design is sure to turn heads.
Colour: sage/chalk
Material: 100% organic cotton
Beau Australian Cotton Beach Towel
$99.95 at Country Road
Country Road are known for their oversized and super soft beach towels, and the Beau towel does not disappoint. Its unisex style and classic vibe also make it the perfect gift for a special someone!
Colours: charcoal. navy, sand, jungle, soft musk and grape
Material: 100% Australian cotton
Beach Towel – Jelly
$66.75 (usually $89) at Hommey
Available in multiple colourways and designs, these beach towels will have you dozing off as the sun begins to set – and stylishly at that.
Colours: rocky road, sherbet, picnic stripes, matcha stripes, margarita, blueberry, candy stripes, jelly, vanilla bean stripes, bloom stripes and grapefruit stripes
Material: 100% cotton
Cotton Beach Towel Personalised
$49.99 at Cotton On
When you think of summer you think of palm trees – we don’t make the rules. That’s why this printed towel is simply a must.
Colours: stripe palm sand, diagonal stripe blue red, abstract lines green, beach wave neutral, textured leopard, palm khaki, poolside stripe brown red, coastal stripe green blue, gigi daisy stripe pink red, poolside stripe pink red, classic stripe white black and coastal stripe white red
Material: 100% cotton
Oilily Bright Rose Printed Cotton Beach Towel
$69.99 (usually $175) at Manchester Factory
Break away from the striped mould with the Oilily Bright Rose beach towel. With a delicate floral and boho design in joyful jewel hues, it’s Byron Bay style in a towel.
Colour: multi
Material: cotton
Cancun Towel
$53.99 (usually $89.99) at Sheridan
This soft and luxe beach towel is here to make your beach or pool days complete, especially with its colourful and vibrant print that simply screams summer.
Colour: fiesta
Material: 100% cotton terry excluding trims
What type of beach towel is best?
When it comes to choosing the perfect beach towel to carry you all through summer, there are certain materials to look for.
Microfiber towels are a great pick for their lightweight, quick-drying, and sand-resistant properties, making them ideal for travel.
Cotton towels, on the other hand, are soft and absorbent, perfect for comfort and drying off. Size also comes into play – opt for oversized for lounging or standard for portability – and consider thickness, as thicker towels are cushier but take longer to dry.
You might also want to go for bright designs to easily spot your towel on the beach. Or better yet, personalise your beach towel with these top picks.