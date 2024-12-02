Summer is in full swing, promising long sunny days lounging by the pool, floating in the ocean or laying out on the sand at the beach.

Advertisement

And to do that, we’ll all need to be equipped with the perfect beach towel to take us from sandy shores to sipping cocktails poolside.

To get inspired, we’ve rounded up our favourite beach towels for this summer, including one that gets Aussie actress Phoebe Tonkin’s stamp of approval.

The former H2O: Just Add Water star knows what it’s like to spend hours by the water every summer and has been spotted with her favourite Baina towel.

The cute checkerboard design makes it unique, while the trendy sage colour has been a staple and we expect it will stay into the new year.

Advertisement

The best summer beach towels in Australia

Shop her staple towel and a bunch of other unique styles below to get yourself summer-ready.

What type of beach towel is best?

When it comes to choosing the perfect beach towel to carry you all through summer, there are certain materials to look for.

Microfiber towels are a great pick for their lightweight, quick-drying, and sand-resistant properties, making them ideal for travel.

Cotton towels, on the other hand, are soft and absorbent, perfect for comfort and drying off. Size also comes into play – opt for oversized for lounging or standard for portability – and consider thickness, as thicker towels are cushier but take longer to dry.

You might also want to go for bright designs to easily spot your towel on the beach. Or better yet, personalise your beach towel with these top picks.

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use