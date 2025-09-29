Remember Milk Bottles? They’ve Made a Mega Comeback

Remember the thrill of ripping open a lolly bag as a kid and hoping to find the Milk Bottles? That creamy, chewy lolly was always the quiet achiever of the mix. They were simple, nostalgic and downright irresistible. Well, your childhood dreams just got an upgrade. It’s time to taste the good ol’ FUNDAYs!

Advertisement

Got Milk Bottles?

FUNDAY Natural Sweets has answered the calls of loyal lolly lovers everywhere with the launch of its limited-edition Milk Bottle Mega Packs. For the first time ever, the much-loved Milk Bottle lolly is stepping out of the FUNDAY Party Mix. That’s right, Milk Bottles are finally taking centre stage with their very own 250g pack. And here’s the best part – they’re packaged inside a retro-style milk carton. These nostalgic lollies are serving pure throwback vibes with a better-for-you recipe.

“Our Milk Bottles are finally getting their moment in the spotlight, and it’s all thanks to our amazing community,” says Daniel Kitay, founder of FUNDAY. “We’ve been flooded with requests to give this creamy classic its own pack, so this launch is our sweet way of saying: we heard you! Now you can relive your favourite childhood lolly, reimagined with no sugar added and feel-good ingredients.”

Available now and exclusively online at fundaysweets.com, the Milk Bottle Mega Packs promise the taste of the good ol’ days, without the sugar crash. They’re packed with gut-loving prebiotic fibre, made with natural colours and flavours, and are gluten-free. They’re also free from sugar alcohols and boast a shiny five-star health rating. Put simply, they’re treats that both your inner child and adult self can get around.

Forget scrounging around for the Milk Bottles in the Party Mix – this all-time favourite is finally getting the attention it deserves. (FUNDAY)

Advertisement

Dairy Cute

To celebrate the launch, FUNDAY even sent out a cheeky milkman to deliver the very first packs to die-hard fans. It’s a playful nod to the days of glass bottles clinking on doorsteps, and the brand’s commitment to creating little moments of joy.

This limited release is more than just a sugar-free sweet – it’s a reminder that nostalgia doesn’t have to stay in the past. With FUNDAY Natural Sweets, you can indulge in the flavours you loved growing up, reinvented for today.

So, whether you were the kid who hoarded the Milk Bottles or traded everything else to get them, here’s your chance to relive the magic of the good ol’ days. But don’t wait too long – these FUNDAY Milk Bottle Mega Packs are only available while stocks last.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Take5 Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.