Weekly horoscopes: May 26 – June 1 2025

What do the stars have in store for you this week?
Woman’s Day astrologer Jenny Blume predicts your destiny for May 26 – June 1 2025.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
Under the expansive new moon, some amazing people and opportunities are being drawn towards you. If you’ve been stuck in a rut it’s time to set the wheels in motion. And if you need a confidence boost, try updating your look with new accessories or cosmetics.
STAR TIP: Mentoring or coaching younger people might come naturally through winter.
Cancer
Jun 22 – Jul 23
You’re delving into deep places this month, but as layers are peeled back the core of a problem will become apparent to you. And it’s not just you opening up – someone close could reveal a surprising secret this week, and your words of wisdom might prove invaluable.
STAR TIP: Searching for emotional equilibrium? Try wearing a moonstone.
Leo
July 24 – Aug 23
Your wish-power is unusually strong right now, so it’s very important to focus on what you really want, and not on what others expect from you. If your next step is unclear, touch base with friends or open up to someone you trust. Breakthroughs and revelations await!
STAR TIP: If a chatty, confident person enters your sphere, it might be fate.
Virgo
Aug 24 – Sep 23
Mixed feelings? Mercury is stimulating your chatty, social side but your deeper, more reflective side is also seeking sustenance. At times this month’s push-pull effect could feel quite confusing but remember the cosmos is encouraging you to reassess and rebalance your life.
STAR TIP: If you’re finding it hard to switch off, spend more time in the great outdoors.
Libra
Sep 24 – Oct 23
Are you ready to surprise a few people? After a disquieting period of uncertainty, many Librans are ready to embrace a new project or even a whole new life phase. Your chart is full of possibilities, so reach for those dreams and don’t let negative people hold you back.
STAR TIP: Feet feeling itchy? Keep your eyes peeled for a great value travel deal.
Scorpio
Oct 24 -Nov 22
Breakthroughs await! Discussions this week should prove fruitful all around, so make time to talk. For business-minded Scorpions a golden opportunity is heading your way. And on the health or dietary fronts an underlying trigger might finally come to light.
STAR TIP: Reassessing insurances and investments might be a smart move.
Sagittarius
Nov 23 – Dec 22
Looking for love? You might just find it this month. For singles, a friendship could develop into something more, while couples might reconnect over a shared project or trip away. Conversations may be more honest or heartfelt than expected, but it’s just what you need.
STAR TIP: Satisfy that restless streak with an adventure trip or winter getaway.
Capricorn
Dec 23 – Jan 20
New season, new you! With Mercury adding an extra zing to your energy levels, making changes should be a cinch this month. Exercise and workout kicks should get off to a flying start and as a bonus the social aspect might be more enjoyable than expected. Leap on in!
STAR TIP: Fallen into bad habits? Clear out the pantry or switch off those screens.
Aquarius
Jan 21 – Feb 19
Thanks to the shimmering new moon, good times are headed your way. A line-up of social events should make a memorable month. Anything creative or musical should draw you in and not just as a spectator. You might even find yourself in the spotlight.
STAR TIP: Playing the dating game? Looking for love? Ask a friend to play.
Pisces
Feb 20 – Mar 20
Life seems to be revving up, Pisces. A surge of activity around your home along with a full social schedule could make for a busy month. Adding to the excitement, something shiny and new could be heading your way. Make a wish under the midweek new moon.
STAR TIP: Surround yourself with positive, supportive folk; start living your dreams.
Aries
Mar 21 – Apr 20
Feeling a tad restless? These stars are demanding action. Whether it’s mastering a new skill or hitting the open road, start making plans. As your energy levels rise, improving your fitness could become an obsession and the results should speak for themselves.
STAR TIP: A self-help book or podcast could lead to an ‘ah-ha’ moment.
Taurus
Apr 21 – May 21
You’ve got that golden touch, Taurus. In fact, with the new moon stimulating your finances, this might be a lucrative month. Midweek meetings or strategy sessions conjure up some inspired ideas. Meanwhile at home a decision might take a load off your shoulders.
STAR TIP: As your love for nostalgia grows, check out a few antique markets.