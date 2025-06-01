Your weekly horoscope for June 2 – 8, 2025

What do the stars have in store for you this week?
Woman’s Day astrologer Jenny Blume predicts your destiny for June 2 – 8 2025.
Gemini
May 22 – June 21
The air of excitement is tangible! Holiday plans could crystallise this month or an interesting pastime might grab your attention. Both physically and mentally, you’ve got some energy to burn, so start making plans – the more social and stimulating, the better.
STAR TIP: Friday’s fated stars have the potential to attract a fascinating new person into your orbit throughout winter.
Cancer
June 22 – July 23
Your penchant for planning is about to pay dividends. With Mars stimulating your canny streak and Saturn boosting your discipline, a dream is slowly moving closer. Catch-ups may be more emotional than expected, but these heart-charged stars are just what you need.
STAR TIP: For singles, the wintry weather could bring cosy fireside chats – and more.
Leo
July 24 – August 23
Dropping balls? If you’ve been battling to find balance, June’s social stars should reset the scales. Try and resist the urge to multi-task, and if need be, switch off those screens. It’s all about rediscovering simple pleasures – the whole family might start to reap the rewards.
STAR TIP; Nostalgia could see you visiting somewhere special from your past.
Virgo
August 24 – September 23
Ready to make a few overdue changes? A powerful celestial pattern is giving your assertive side a helpful leg-up. If you’ve been feeling unhappy about a situation, it’s time to take action. And if a special person has drifted out of your orbit, reel them back in!
STAR TIP: If you haven’t already done so, reassess utilities and insurance plans.
Libra
Septemebr 24 – October 23
The stars are aligned for making plans, and the bigger, the better. A new approach to health could produce good results, or a fresh direction at work might suddenly become obvious. Write a wishlist of what you really want – it should help all your dreams to materialise.
STAR TIP: At last – a decision involving finances should lift a load off.
Scorpio
October 24 – November 22
Feel like you’re running out of steam? Stop pushing yourself and take some time out – festivals, films, weekends away – the more indulgent, the better. With Venus waltzing into your love zone from Friday, couples may find themselves reconnecting and having more fun.
STAR TIP: Looking for romance? These sensual stars might act like a lucky charm.
Sagittarius
November 23 – December 22
As your social side launches into full flight, group activities should bring out your best – you might even find yourself organising a major event. On the dating scene, these chatterbox stars could see you flirting up a storm, but watch out if you’re already happily attached.
STAR TIP: Conversations held under these stars could lead to breakthroughs.
Capricorn
December 23 – January 20
The stars are aligned in your favour, so as they say, just do it. With the sun powering up your determination, leap into something you’ve been thinking about for ages. Even small efforts should pay off this month, not just professionally, but on a more personal level too.
STAR TIP: As your senses come alive, treat yourself to a delicious meal or concert.
Aquarius
January 21 – February 19
As the song says, express yourself. For many Aquarians, finding creative outlets will become a priority through winter. Hidden talents may emerge via the arts, sports or within your home. Your cooking and decorating styles might even become more adventurous!
STAR TIP; A handy gadget or appliance might prove to be money well spent.
Pisces
February 20 – March 20
Use this week’s practical patterns to get yourself organised, for when Jupiter spins into your fun and games sector, chores will probably be the last thing on your mind. Clear-outs should prove productive, while at work, planning sessions might lead to progress.
STAR TIP: In need of some stimulating conversation? Perhaps join a book club.
Aries
March 21 – April 20
Easy come, easy go, as they say. Money may be flowing in, but in a cosmic twist, it might not hang around for long. Travel and social expenses could add up this month, and not helping matters, that impulsive streak might prove hard to rein in. Sleep on big decisions!
STAR TIP: Fundraisers, fetes, charity events – your enthusiasm is contagious.
Taurus
April 21 – May 21
As Venus draws emotions to the surface, some Bulls could come to an important realisation – one that will make them happier down the track. An opportunity or offer might be tempting, but if you feel uncertain, take your time and trust those gut feelings.
STAR TIP: Need a lift? Why not update your hairstyle or reassess your makeup.