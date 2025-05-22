Contrary to popular belief, winter in Australia can be quite chilly. Our homes and buildings aren’t designed to withstand freezing temperatures, meaning we often find ourselves shivering indoors.
If you’re looking to fight the brisk winter chill and stay warm all season long, we’ve found the best and most affordable heated blankets to shop right now.
01
Heritage Check Heated Throw
$89.96 (usually $119.95) at Myer
The Heritage Check Heated Throw is your ideal companion for staying warm all winter long.
With a super-soft flannel front and back, this stylish throw includes a detachable controller, nine heat settings, and a nine-hour auto-off feature for added convenience.
Sizes: 120 x 160cm
Colour: Sage
Material: Polyester
Key features:
- Removable controller
- Machine washable
- Nine heat settings
- Medium weight
02
Breville Home The Ultra Luxe Heated Throw
$95.96 (usually $119.95) at Myer
This extra-large, luxe-feeling throw offers six heat settings and heats up in under 10 minutes for ultimate comfort. Featuring a 19-hour programmable auto-off timer and energy-efficient design, it’s the perfect personal heating solution for winter.
Made from velvety-smooth fabric, it’s also machine washable for easy care.
Sizes: 140 x 50 x 170cm
Colour: Charcoal
Material: Fleece
Key features:
- Detachable digital controller with LED display
- Smooth luxe material for comfort and style
- Six heat settings
- Programmable 1-9 hour auto-off timer
- Machine washable
- Low running costs for efficient personal heating
03
Dreamaker Luxury Faux Fur Electric Heated Throw Blanket
from $99.95 at Myer
Featuring a convenient multi-temperature control, nine heat settings, and an auto-off controller for safety and energy efficiency, you can easily adjust the warmth to your preference.
Sizes: 160 x 120cm, 200 x 180cm
Colour: Leaf, Natural, Charcoal, Green, Silver, Lavender, Pink
Material: Faux Fur
Key features:
- Soft textured fabric
- Built-in three-hour auto-off and overheat protection safety feature
- Fully machine washable
- Detachable controller with auto-off
- Nine heat settings with an easy-to-read LCD display
04
Giselle Electric Throw Rug Heated Blanket
$51.95 at Big W
Crafted from lightweight, ultra-soft high-density coral fleece, this electric throw rug is the perfect way to stay warm while saving on heating costs. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, it includes 10 temperature settings, a 12-hour timer, overheat protection, and a detachable controller with an LED display.
Plus, it’s machine washable for easy upkeep.
Sizes: 160 x 130cm
Colour: Red
Material: Coral Fleece
Key features:
- High-density coral fleece
- LED display
- 10 temperature levels
- Twelve-hour timer
- Even heat distribution
- Low energy consumption
- Automatic shut-off
- Detachable controller
- Hand and machine washable
- Overheat protection
05
Heated Blanket Electric Throw
$72.98 at Amazon
Stay warm and cosy with this Electric Throw Blanket, featuring soft stripe flannel and fleece. It offers six heat settings and a 10-hour timer, with advanced safety features like overheat protection and automatic shut-off.
The large heating area ensures even warmth, and it’s backed by a two-year warranty for peace of mind. Perfect for the couch or bed!
Sizes: 130 x 180cm
Colour: Grey
Material: Sherpa, Fleece
Key features:
- Ultra-soft thick fabric
- Overheat protection
- User-friendly controller
- Six heat settings
- Ten-hour timer
- Evenly spaced heating elements
- Two-year warranty
What is the difference between a heated blanket and an electric blanket?
Electric blankets are great for warming your bed, while heated blankets and throws are better suited for cosying up on the couch. They’re not only functional but are also stylish, and are often made from soft fabrics such as fleece and pure cotton.
Do electric blankets use a lot of electricity in Australia?
According to Energy Australia, electric blankets consume little energy. On average, they cost about four cents an hour. In comparison, some space heaters can cost around 15 cents an hour.