Contrary to popular belief, winter in Australia can be quite chilly. Our homes and buildings aren’t designed to withstand freezing temperatures, meaning we often find ourselves shivering indoors.

If you’re looking to fight the brisk winter chill and stay warm all season long, we’ve found the best and most affordable heated blankets to shop right now.

01 Heritage Check Heated Throw $89.96 (usually $119.95) at Myer The Heritage Check Heated Throw is your ideal companion for staying warm all winter long. With a super-soft flannel front and back, this stylish throw includes a detachable controller, nine heat settings, and a nine-hour auto-off feature for added convenience. Sizes: 120 x 160cm Colour: Sage Material: Polyester Key features: Removable controller

Machine washable

Nine heat settings

Medium weight

Machine washable SHOP NOW

02 Breville Home The Ultra Luxe Heated Throw $95.96 (usually $119.95) at Myer This extra-large, luxe-feeling throw offers six heat settings and heats up in under 10 minutes for ultimate comfort. Featuring a 19-hour programmable auto-off timer and energy-efficient design, it’s the perfect personal heating solution for winter. Made from velvety-smooth fabric, it’s also machine washable for easy care. Sizes: 140 x 50 x 170cm Colour: Charcoal Material: Fleece Key features: Detachable digital controller with LED display

Smooth luxe material for comfort and style

Six heat settings

Programmable 1-9 hour auto-off timer

Machine washable

Low running costs for efficient personal heating SHOP NOW

03 Dreamaker Luxury Faux Fur Electric Heated Throw Blanket from $99.95 at Myer Featuring a convenient multi-temperature control, nine heat settings, and an auto-off controller for safety and energy efficiency, you can easily adjust the warmth to your preference. Sizes: 160 x 120cm, 200 x 180cm Colour: Leaf, Natural, Charcoal, Green, Silver, Lavender, Pink Material: Faux Fur Key features: Soft textured fabric

Built-in three-hour auto-off and overheat protection safety feature

Fully machine washable

Detachable controller with auto-off

Nine heat settings with an easy-to-read LCD display SHOP NOW

04 Giselle Electric Throw Rug Heated Blanket $51.95 at Big W Crafted from lightweight, ultra-soft high-density coral fleece, this electric throw rug is the perfect way to stay warm while saving on heating costs. Ideal for both indoor and outdoor use, it includes 10 temperature settings, a 12-hour timer, overheat protection, and a detachable controller with an LED display. Plus, it’s machine washable for easy upkeep. Sizes: 160 x 130cm Colour: Red Material: Coral Fleece Key features: High-density coral fleece

LED display

10 temperature levels

Twelve-hour timer

Even heat distribution

Low energy consumption

Automatic shut-off

Detachable controller

Hand and machine washable

Overheat protection SHOP NOW

05 Heated Blanket Electric Throw $72.98 at Amazon Stay warm and cosy with this Electric Throw Blanket, featuring soft stripe flannel and fleece. It offers six heat settings and a 10-hour timer, with advanced safety features like overheat protection and automatic shut-off. The large heating area ensures even warmth, and it’s backed by a two-year warranty for peace of mind. Perfect for the couch or bed! Sizes: 130 x 180cm Colour: Grey Material: Sherpa, Fleece Key features: Ultra-soft thick fabric

Overheat protection

User-friendly controller

Six heat settings

Ten-hour timer

Evenly spaced heating elements

Two-year warranty SHOP NOW

What is the difference between a heated blanket and an electric blanket?

Electric blankets are great for warming your bed, while heated blankets and throws are better suited for cosying up on the couch. They’re not only functional but are also stylish, and are often made from soft fabrics such as fleece and pure cotton.

Do electric blankets use a lot of electricity in Australia?

According to Energy Australia, electric blankets consume little energy. On average, they cost about four cents an hour. In comparison, some space heaters can cost around 15 cents an hour.

