There is one film releasing in 2025 that has the entire entertainment industry talking – F1: The Movie.

Formula One racing began decades ago, with the first World Championship being held in 1950. But in the age of social media, the sport has become more popular as people obsess over the drivers and their partners.

Now, F1: The Movie is putting fans right in the hot seat with Damson Idris and Brad Pitt as lead actors.

Whether it’s the cast, that Tate McGrae song, a love for the motor sport or the incredible camera equipment used, we’re all eager to watch.

F1: The Movie first grabbed audiences interest when Brad Pitt was spotted filming in the very real and fully operational garage at the 2023 and 2024 grand prix.

Below, TV WEEK has answered all your burning questions about F1.

Where to watch F1: The Movie in Australia:

F1: The Movie will first release to cinemas across Australia on June 26, 2025.

Following its cinematic release, F1: The Movie will then be released on Apple TV+ for streaming. However, the date it will premiere on the streaming service remains unknown.

Are the F1 drivers in F1: The Movie?

F1: The Movie will feature all ten teams in the 2023 Formula One, including their drivers given the movie was filmed at the races.

The drivers that fans could spot include Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, Charles Leclerc, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Lewis Hamilton.

Lewis also happens to be the producer of the film, and helped convince his bosses to allow the movie to be filmed in the pit.

Who is the cast of F1: The Movie?

Taking the lead as veteran racer Sonny Hayes is Brad Pitt. Meanwhile Damson Idris portrays the rookie sensation Joshua Pearce, who partners with Sonny in the struggling APXGP team.

Joining them is Kerry Condon as the teams race director Kate; Javier Bardem as team owner Ruben Cervantes; Kim Bodnia as APXGP’s team principal Kasper Moliniski.

