These medal hopefuls are ready for the Paris podium

As the excitement builds for the upcoming Paralympic Games, a group of remarkable Australian athletes is preparing to showcase their talent and determination on the world stage.

These Paralympic hopefuls are not only aiming for gold – they’re breaking barriers and redefining strength in their own inspiring ways.

Meet some of these extraordinary athletes here.

MEET THE PARALYMPIANS

01 ALEXA LEARY Alexa’s parents were told to say goodbye to her as she lay in a hospital after a horrific cycling accident left her with brain damage. The promising triathlete spent six months in hospital and relearned to walk and talk. And as part of her rehab she started swimming. Just three years later, at 23, she’s representing Australia in the 100m and 50m freestyle.

02 AMEERA LEE When she took her young son to try out archery in 2016, Ameera never dreamed it would become her passion. The 50-year old single mum who works full-time and has multiple sclerosis has now shot to the top of the sport. She credits her 15-year old, Huthaifa, as her inspiration. “He’s so supportive [and] encouraged me to continue,” she says.

03 CHAD & KANE PERRIS Olympian brothers, Chad will compete in the 100m sprint and Kane in the tandem sprint para cycling. Known as the “white tiger” for his speed Chad, 32, says sprinting has given him the confidence he lost as a child after merciless bullying over his albinism which led to substantial vision loss. Kane, 27, also overcame serious injury in 2021, but returned to the track stronger than ever. “I get messages from families of kids with albinism and they say they’re watching me and I give them some inspiration,” Chad says. “I think it’s pretty cool to be a role model.” Kane cycles while brother Chad is a sprinter.

04 HOLLY WARN & DIANNE BARNES Age 15, Holly is our youngest Paralympian and at 66, Dianne is the oldest. Holly, who has cerebral palsy, only started swimming competitively two years ago and is selected to swim in the 100m and 400m freestyle. Describing the water as her “escape” she could swim at just 18 months old – before she could walk – as it was a way to strengthen her muscles and improve mobility. Dianne started riding at four and had a long equestrian career with success as a jockey and in the show ring. The one-time Victorian Para Athlete of the Year was diagnosed with Parkinson’s and the movement disorder dystonia at 62. Her family encouraged her to try Para Dressage, and she hasn’t looked back.

05 JAMIESON LEESON Growing up with spinal muscular atrophy, Jamieson resigned herself to cheering on her brother and sister in their sports but not participating herself. That is until she discovered boccia. Age 15, she started playing and three years later was the youngest boccia athlete at the Tokyo Paralympics. Now 21, she’s going for gold in Paris!

06 TELAYA BLACKSMITH The 16-year-old has an intellectual disability and will compete in the 400m and long jump events. From the small remote community of Lajamanu, Telaya is the first person of Warlpiri descent to compete at the Paralympics. “So proud to represent my family and show all my little nieces and nephews that with a bit of work, dreams really can come true,” says the high-schooler whose role models are Cathy Freeman and Nova Peris.

07 ANU FRANCIS Anu, 28, wanted to be a vet, but a diagnosis of a Ehlers-Danlos syndrome set her on a different course. The neurological condition that causes stiffness in the muscles as well as involuntary muscle movements and gait challenges inspired her to study exercise physiology. After taking up sport on the side, she found her happy place competing in triathlons and, ranked number two in the world, is on track for a medal.

08 HANI WATSON Born with bilateral metaphyseal dysplasia, the 42-year-old was encouraged by her bodybuilding dad to give weightlifting a go to improve her upper body strength. Breaking a 16-year medal drought for Australia in powerlifting at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, she lifted 127kg – nearly 30kg more than her bodyweight!