Samantha Armytage relists $3 million South Coast sanctuary

Samantha Armytage has once again put her idyllic South Coast retreat on the market, with the television star seeking expressions of interest for the stunning Hyams Beach property.

Advertisement

The former Sunrise host, 49, is hoping to secure between $2.95 million and $3.1 million for the three-bedroom, two-bathroom home overlooking the pristine waters of Jervis Bay.

(Credit: Getty)

Sam initially listed the renovated getaway in September 2024 with a $3 million price guide, before later adjusting expectations to $2.5 million – $3 million after the property spent months on the market without securing a buyer.

In December 2024, she abruptly withdrew the listing just hours before news of her split from husband Richard Lavender became public.

Advertisement

Now, with a new real estate agent handling the campaign, the Golden Bachelor host has relaunched the sale in a renewed push to find a buyer for the coastal escape.

(Credit: Instagram)

Sam purchased the charming waterfront cottage in 2018 for $1.765 million and quickly undertook improvements, including installing a new roof.

Perched on a clifftop just minutes from the white sands of Hyams Beach, the home is positioned just a few hours from Sydney, making it an ideal weekend retreat.

Advertisement

Built over two levels, the residence has been designed to capitalise on its breathtaking ocean outlook.

An expansive entertainment deck offers sweeping views across Jervis Bay, while a front deck provides yet another vantage point to soak in the coastal panorama. A private rear garden adds further appeal.

(Credit: Instagram)

Inside, the home features a family room and adjoining dining space, creating a relaxed yet functional layout suited to both holidaymakers and permanent residents.

Advertisement

Before her marriage breakdown, Sam frequently promoted stays at the property, which she operated as a luxury short-term rental. Guests were charged $1,200 per night, with a minimum three-night stay, reflecting the home’s premium location and high-end appeal.

(Credit: Instagram)

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.