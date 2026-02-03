“We’re working on it”: Nicky Brownless shares new wedding details with Garry Lyon

Nicky Brownless has revealed she and Garry Lyon are officially on track to tie the knot in 2026, sharing new insight into their wedding plans.

Advertisement

Fresh off a European holiday, Nicky said preparations are slowly taking shape.

(Credit: Instagram)

“We’re getting there,” she told Herald Sun, explaining that her daughters have taken an active role in the planning process. “It’s really just about finding a window that works around the footy season.”

The couple recently returned from a trip through the Cotswolds, Paris and Amsterdam, which Nicky described as a much-needed breather amid the early stages of organising their big day.

Advertisement

“It was freezing compared to home, but it was beautiful,” she said. “It felt really special to have that time away.”

Garry proposed in December 2023 at their Mornington Peninsula home, but the pair deliberately avoided locking in a date straight away.

Nicky wanted to ensure her daughter Ruby had the spotlight first, and Ruby married partner Josh Wallis in Noosa in March 2025, allowing Nicky and Garry to finally begin turning their attention to their own celebration.

Their engagement marked another chapter in a relationship that initially stunned the AFL world.

Advertisement

Nicky separated from Geelong premiership player Billy Brownless in late 2014 after 18 years of marriage, and the couple’s separation was heightened by the fact Garry had shared a long and public friendship with Billy as both a teammate and media colleague.

Billy later spoke candidly about feeling blindsided and deeply hurt, describing the breakdown of both his marriage with Nicky and friendship with Garry as one of the most challenging periods of his life.

(Credit: Instagram)

For several years, the tension between the former Footy Show co-hosts played out publicly.

Advertisement

However, by 2020 and 2021, the two men had begun rebuilding a level of mutual respect, largely for the sake of the four children Billy and Nicky share together. They even spent Christmas together as part of a blended family arrangement.

Billy has now found stability in his own personal life. He is in a long-term relationship with partner Crystle Fleur and recently dismissed speculation of a breakup after the pair were spotted together at the tennis.

He has spoken openly about reaching a sense of peace after years of upheaval, even if the past still lingers.

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.