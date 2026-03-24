Where is Enya now? Inside her reclusive life…in a castle!

Irish superstar Enya is one of the world’s richest, most successful musicians.

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But unlike other celebrity singers who bask in their fame, the “Queen of New Age Music” lives the life of a recluse, alone in a magnificent Irish castle.

(Credit: Getty)

Enya, whose real name is Eithne Padraigin Ni Bhraonain spends most of her time holed away in a Manderley Castle, outside of Dublin, with a dozen or so cats for company.

“I have always been shy,” Enya explained of her solitary lifestyle, in a rare interview 20 years ago. “In former times, I wasn’t happy with that, but today I accept it and live my life after it.”

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The star, who turns 65 on May 17, remains unmarried and has no children.

“I’m afraid of marriage because I’m afraid someone might want me because of who I am instead of because they loved me,” the multi-millionaire revealed. “I wouldn’t go rushing into anything unexpected, but I do think a great deal about this.”

Enya purchased her six bedroom castle in 1997, with panoramic views of the Irish Sea, after a relationship break-up which fuelled her desire to live in isolation.

Built in 1840 to commemorate Queen Victoria’s accession to the throne, it’s now estimated to be worth well over 20 million dollars.

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“She wanted somewhere very private, where she could just be herself, create her music, and not worry about other people,” a music industry associate tells Woman’s Day.

“It’s such a romantic, haunting place, it suits Enya down to the ground!”

(Credit: Alamy)

She spent years renovating and decorating the Gothic Revival style castle, which includes 3.5 acres of gardens with woodland walks. An avid art collector, she also decorated it with works from leading painters from around the world.

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Wary of stalkers, Enya also had elaborate security measures put in place, including raised walls, to protect herself from stalkers.

Even so, in late 2005 thieves broke in and tied up two of her housekeepers before stealing several household items. From a safe room within the castle, the terrified singer was able to call police for help.

“That break-in made Enya even more reclusive,” says our source. “She prefers to let her music do most of the talking.”

And worldwide, fans have lapped up her lilting songs; she’s sold more than 80 million albums, many composed in the castle.

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“I dare to express something private, like emotions, in my music, and make it visible to the public,” the star once explained.

(Credit: Alamy)

Music aside, she loves to paint, but has no wish to share her artworks with the world. Her painting, she told a Spanish publication nine years ago, “is something very personal. I share my thoughts when composing music but I prefer my painting to stay private.”

“Sometimes we worry about Enya, living this eccentric lifestyle in splendid isolation, but it’s her choice, and she’s still extremely creative,” the associate confides.

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“Generally, she prefers pets to people, yes, but that’s her call!”

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