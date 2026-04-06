“Her quick thinking saved them all”: Tori Spelling and kids rushed to hospital after SHOCK car crash!

Tori Spelling and her kids had a brush with death after an alleged speeding driver ploughed into the rear end of her SUV – and while the Beverly Hills, 90210 star and her kids were all transported to hospital, eyewitnesses to the crash say Tori’s quick thinking behind the wheel saved them all.

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“Everyone is doing alright,” a witness told TMZ.

“That might be the way due to Tori’s quick thinking, and the way she manouvered the vehicle to minimise a more severe impact.”

Tori’s car was allegedly hit by a speeding driver. (Image: Backgrid)

RECOVERING FROM THE FENDER-BENDER

On the evening of April 2, Tori, 52, along with four of her children and three of her friends’ children were driving in Temecula, California when the other driver allegedly ran a red light and rammed the actress’ car.

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She and the seven children were transported to hospital to be treated for cuts, bruises, contusions, concussions and other injuries, while the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the collision is still being investigated, however no arrests have been made.

While everyone is recovering from the fender-bender well, there’s growing speculation on social media that Tori herself reported the crash to the paparazzi.

“Tori called TMZ right after the accident,” one user commented on a video of the Scary Movie 2 star talking with paramedics following the crash.

“She needs the insurance money,” another suggested.

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She starred as Donna on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 to 2000. (Image: Getty)

FINANCIAL HARDSHIP

Over the last few years, Tori has experienced financial hardship after divorcing her husband of 18 years, Dean McDermott.

“Taking on that house was madness on her budget, but she had big dreams of her podcast leading to more opportunities and was hoping to have the right house for a reality show pitch,” a source told Woman’s Day in June 2024, just days after she quickly moved out of a rental property in Woodland Hills.

Before that, Tori and her five kids Liam, 19, Stella, 17, Hattie, 14, Finn, 13 and nine-year-old Beau were living in a $150-a-night motel in Los Angeles, followed by a stint in a campervan.

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