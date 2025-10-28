Inside Chris Martin and Sophie Turner’s secret date night

Coldplay’s frontman Chris Martin has been keeping busy this British summer, not just with his band’s huge run of London shows, but apparently with romance too. Rumour has it, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner might be the lucky lady stealing his heart.

Sophie, 29, has been newly single after ending her two-year relationship with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson. Sources say she went on her first date with Chris, 48, just a week after the split, sparking whispers that a new romance might be brewing.

Sophie and Peregrine reportedly split last September. (Credit: Getty)

Chris, meanwhile, hasn’t been off the market for long himself. He and Dakota Johnson, with whom he had an on-off eight-year relationship, officially parted ways in June. Now both stars are reportedly enjoying their single lives—and perhaps each other’s company.

Following news of their date fans were quick to point out that Sophie has long been a fan of Chris. A 2020 video resurfaced showing Chris wishing her a happy birthday, arranged by her ex-husband Joe Jonas. In the clip, Sophie laughed off the moment, telling Joe, “I’m not going to cry on camera,” after Chris blew her a playful kiss.

Chris has also been a fan of Sophie’s work, even using Game of Thrones as inspiration for a charity musical back in 2015.

The Coldplay frontman has been busy touring this year.

And while Sophie balances her career and personal life, she’s also a mother to two daughters, Willa, five, and Delphine, three, with Joe Jonas. Chris, of course, is a dad too, sharing children Apple, 21, and Moses, 19, with ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow—making the two stars parents at very different stages of life.

Sources say the date was casual but sweet, and neither Chris nor Sophie have publicly commented. But with both recently out of long-term relationships, fans can’t help but speculate: could this be the start of a surprising new pairing?

