Anthony Albanese’s mystery holiday fuels wedding rumours

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and fiancée Jodie Haydon have set tongues wagging after jetting off on a hush-hush tropical holiday this weekend.

Advertisement

The couple, spotted flying economy class, sparked wild speculation that the trip might double as their much-anticipated wedding.

(Credit: Getty)

The Prime Minister’s office released a brief statement on Saturday confirming Albanese would be ‘out of office’ for seven days from October 11, 2025.

While the announcement didn’t explicitly mention the destination, insiders quickly pieced together that the couple had headed overseas for a private break. Fellow holidaymakers spotted them at the resort, blending in quietly but sparking enough excitement to prompt suggestions that the couple could be saying ‘I do.’

Advertisement

(Credit: Getty)

The couple had earlier revealed in February their plan to marry by the end of the year in a small, intimate outdoor ceremony with family and friends.

“It will be small, intimate. Possibly outdoors, in the second half of this year, with our family and loved ones,’ Ms Haydon told The Australian Women’s Weekly.

“And you can be sure (pet cavoodle) Toto will make an appearance.”

Advertisement

(Credit: Instagram)

Albanese and Haydon first met at a work conference in 2020, bonding over a shared love of the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and have kept their relationship warm and genuine ever since. After Albanese’s proposal on Valentine’s Day last year—the first engagement by a sitting Australian Prime Minister—the couple has remained mostly private about their upcoming nuptials.

However, the timing of the holiday, the secrecy surrounding the location, and the official announcement that the Prime Minister is on leave left fans and media alike buzzing, but the Prime Minister’s Office has since confirmed that the couple are not getting married overseas during their holiday.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.