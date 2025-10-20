Brigitte Bardot hospitalised amid “serious illness”

Legendary French actress Brigitte Bardot has been hospitalised in Toulon, France, battling a serious illness.

Reports surfaced on Friday 17 October, indicating that Brigitte, now 91 years old, has been in the hospital for three weeks.

Local media sources reveal that Brigitte underwent surgery and is currently in recovery, though no further information regarding the specifics of her illness or prognosis has been disclosed to the public.

This is not the first time Brigitte has faced health challenges in recent years. In 2023, her husband, Bernard d’Ormale, recounted an incident when first responders attended to Brigitte at their Saint-Tropez residence.

“It was around 9 a.m. when Brigitte had trouble breathing,” Bernard told the French publication Var-matin. “Her breathing was stronger than usual but she did not lose consciousness. Let’s call it a moment of respiratory distraction.”

During the episode, responders administered oxygen and stayed to monitor her condition. Bernard noted, “Like all people of a certain age, she can no longer bear the heat. It happens at 88 years old. She must not make useless efforts.”

Brigitte’s impact on cinema remains indelible, with a career highlighted by iconic films such as The Truth (1960), Love on a Pillow (1962), and Contempt (1963), in addition to her career-launching performance in …And God Created Woman (1956).

Beyond her professional life, Brigitte’s personal story includes four marriages: to director Roger Vadim (1952–1957), actor Jacques Charrier (1959–1962), businessman Gunter Sachs (1966–1969), and Bernard d’Ormale (since 1992). She has one son, Nicolas-Jacques Charrier, born in 1960 during her marriage to Jacques, although he was raised by his father’s family.

Brigitte’s relationship with motherhood has been candid and complex. In her 1995 memoir, Initiales B. B: Mémoires, she openly admitted, “I’m not made to be a mother. I’m not adult enough – I know it’s horrible to have to admit that, but I’m not adult enough to take care of a child.”

This revelation led to legal action by Jacques and Nicolas-Jacques in 1997, who sued Brigitte and her publisher over the “hurtful remarks.”

