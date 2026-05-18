I spent 72 hours on the South Coast – these activities made every minute count

If you’re looking for a weekend that feels equal parts adventure and relaxation, the South Coast of New South Wales delivers.

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We based ourselves near Jervis Bay for three days and barely scratched the surface – but what we did find was pretty special. Here’s what made the trip!

(Credit: Supplied) (Credit: Adobe)

DAY 1

We check in to our secluded cabin at Bay And Bush Nature Retreat and after exploring the wellness studio and surrounding native bushland, pop into the cafe for lunch. I can’t resist indulging in the ricotta and banana pancakes with their trademark honey-butter syrup, produced on site from the property’s beehives.

After a short drive we arrive at Bowline Remedial Massage Therapy for a restorative float and infrared sauna session. It’s a deeply relaxing and almost hypnotic experience – apparently one hour is the equivalent of four hours sleep!

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Then it’s into Huskisson to explore the delightful shoreline with its white sand beaches and calm, clear waters. It’s a popular family and pet-friendly destination, perfect for swimming or simply relaxing by the shore. If you’re lucky you’ll see dolphins in the bay.

We dine at Wildginger Huskisson, where we enjoy the chef’s banquet, featuring many of their signature Asian fusion dishes. Especially good are the crispy pork belly betel leaf and braised beef cheeks.

(Credit: Supplied) (Credit: Swordfish Brewing at Sussex Inlet)

DAY 2

After breakfast, we are off to Abergail Farm, north-west of Nowra, to meet their adorable highland cows and unlock our creativity with a Coos & Colour painting session. My husband claims he has no artistic ability but I convince him to join in and he astonishes everyone, including himself, with his portrait of a cow. There are so many cute animals to interact with and it’s a beautiful day surrounded by stunning scenery.

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A final cuddle with an unappreciative baby goat and we’re off to explore Sussex Inlet, which prides itself on its reputation as a family-focused town that delivers an authentic holiday experience reminiscent of simpler times.

After a perfect lunch of chargrilled prawns and local beer on the waterfront terrace at Swordfish Brewery, we spend the late afternoon exploring Sussex Inlet by stand-up paddleboard. Sussex Inlet Stand Up Paddle offers lessons, tours and board hire on the calm, crystal clear waterways of Swan Lake, Sussex River and Berrara Creek. We set off on our guided adventure to explore the peaceful coastal setting, keeping an eye out for any (friendly) wildlife.

Starving after such a busy day, we head into Huskisson to Pasta Buoy and grab ourselves a quick cocktail while we wait for our fresh homemade takeaway pasta. Then it’s back to the Bay and Bush, where we enjoy our meal and a local wine as we relax by the outdoor fire pit.

(Credit: Supplied) (Credit: Paperbark Camp Jervis Bay)

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DAY 3

We’re up with the birds to join Woebegone Freedive. This small eco-friendly ocean experience group offers seal snorkels year round, as well as permitted humpback whale swims from June to October. After a short boat trip it’s into the water to free dive with a multitude of grey nurse sharks. I feel like I’m in a scene from Finding Nemo as I swim between massive schools of yellowtails and mackerel, then follow a sea turtle.

Back in Huskisson in time for lunch, we find a seat at Fishermens Wharf, where the view is spectacular and the oysters delicious. The weather in autumn is ideal for this kind of alfresco dining and we settle in to eat a massive seafood basket for one, which more than satisfies both of us.

After lunch it’s time for a little lie down back at our cabin before a private sound bath therapy session with Jen at the Nest Wellness Studio, which is a completely rejuvenating experience after another very active day. The intriguing vibrations of crystal singing bowls, Tibetan bowls, Koshi chimes and world music wash over us, soothing away any stress.

Now extra-relaxed, we head to dinner at Gunyah Dining at Paperbark Camp, a treetop restaurant in a serene setting, which focuses on seasonality and sustainability. It’s beautiful sitting there high among the trees, feeling at one with nature.

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Next morning early we head back home to Sydney (via Berry and its antique shops!) saying a very reluctant farewell to the beautiful South Coast.

(Credit: Bay and Bush) (Credit: Bay and Bush)

DAY 4

A secluded nature retreat set among 11 hectares of native bushland, this serene escape near Jervis Bay has a mix of private cottages and luxury glamping tents thoughtfully positioned on the ground. For enquiries visit bayandbush.com.au or call (02) 4444 6879.

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