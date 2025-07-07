I’ll be honest: Hong Kong was a destination that was never particularly high on my travel bucket list. Sure, I always knew I’d love to go one day, but I wasn’t in a rush to get there. That all changed when I had the chance to join Hong Kong Airlines’ inaugural Sydney to Hong Kong flight – an opportunity I’m glad I jumped at.

Spending just over 48 hours in Hong Kong, I experienced a city that far exceeded all my expectations. The views, the people, the food, and the buzz of the city all combined into an unforgettable trip.

Hong Kong is a vibrant, bustling, and unique city that truly has something for everyone.

(Credit: Getty)

ABOUT HONG KONG

Hong Kong’s charm comes from its quirky blend of the old and new. Its skyline is filled with modern skyscrapers, while below, neon lights and the iconic, old-style taxis with their distinct red colour give the city a lot of character.

Public transport in Hong Kong is also impressively easy to navigate, clean, and highly efficient, making it simple to explore every corner of the city with ease. You have various transportation options ranging from the Mass Transit Railway (MTR) to trams, ferries, and buses.

Ferries in particular make it easy to visit some of Hong Kong’s more than 260 outlying islands, like Lantau, Lamma, and Cheung Chau – which each offer a different experience, from quiet beaches and seafood villages to scenic hiking trails and cultural landmarks like the Big Buddha on Lantau.

Though no longer a British colony, Hong Kong still features a unique blend of Eastern and Western cultures, which is seen in storefronts, bilingual signs, and fusion cuisine.

Roganic (top left), Quinary (top right), Samsen (bottom left) and Grand Majestic Sichuan (bottom right).

EATS THAT IMPRESS

Hong Kong’s food scene is legendary, and food lovers will find themselves in heaven here – it’s a place where street food stalls sit alongside Michelin-starred restaurants.

Roganic, a restaurant boasting a green Michelin star for sustainability, offers an eco-conscious fine dining experience focused on using local ingredients with a contemporary twist.

Meanwhile, cocktail lovers should check out bars such as Quinary, famed for its innovative mixology and multi-sensory drinks, and The Opposites, which plays with unique and opposing flavour combinations.

And you can’t go past classic Hong Kong-style treats such as their silky egg tarts, crispy French toast, and refreshing iced tea.

For a taste of authentic Thai street food, Samsen is a must-visit, and if you’re looking for a more traditional Cantonese meal, Yung Kee is a local favourite famous for its roasted goose.

Grand Majestic Sichuan offers a unique experience – not only with its fiery and flavourful cuisine and stunning interiors, but also through cooking classes led by Chef Theign Phan.

If you’re seeking a more upscale vibe, Argo Bar at the Four Seasons serves up spectacular cocktails with a side of stunning city views.

M+ Museum (top left), Hong Kong Palace Museum (top right), Central markets (bottom left), and Victoria Peak (bottom right).

ACTIVITIES TO FILL YOUR ITINERARY

Hong Kong offers something for every kind of traveller.

Shopaholics will be in heaven exploring malls like K11 in Tsim Sha Tsui, a unique art and shopping complex, or the bustling Times Square in Causeway Bay, where you can find everything from luxury brands to quirky local designers and vintage shops.

Meanwhile, culture lovers will appreciate the captivating M+ Museum and Hong Kong Palace Museum in the West Kowloon Cultural District.

The M+ Museum is a must-visit for contemporary art lovers, showcasing works by leading Asian and international artists in a stunning waterfront building, while the Hong Kong Palace Museum houses exquisite Chinese and international artefacts and offers immersive exhibitions.

For a more local experience, wander the Central markets – a lively hub of daily life where you can browse fresh produce, flowers, handmade crafts, and knick-knacks.

Outdoor lovers can also hike up to Victoria Peak for breathtaking panoramic views of the city’s skyline and Victoria Harbour.

(Credit: Getty)

THE FLIGHT EXPERIENCE

The less-than-10-hour flight from Sydney to Hong Kong was comfortable and seamless.

Hong Kong Airlines impressed with their warm and attentive cabin crew, excellent service, and a wide variety of food options – a blend of Asian and Western dishes, catering to different tastes and dietary needs.

While the plane itself was a little on the older side, the themed interior and attentive crew made the experience pleasant and enjoyable.

It’s clear the airline is responding to growing demand as travel between Australia and Hong Kong is on the rise, with the Sydney to Hong Kong route one of Sydney Airport’s busiest.

More than 850,000 passengers flew between the two cities in 2024, and Hong Kong is ranked as Sydney’s third-busiest city route after Singapore and Auckland.

(Credit: Kerry Hotel)

WHERE TO STAY

Accommodation in Hong Kong ranges from ultra-luxe to cosy boutique hotels, but my stay at Kerry Hotel, part of the Shangri-La group, felt more like a resort getaway than a city hotel. With stunning views, great amenities, and warm, inviting staff, it was the perfect place to unwind after busy days exploring the city.

Located in the vibrant district of Hung Hom, near Mong Kok and Kowloon Bay, Kerry Hotel offers stunning views of the harbour and skyline, spacious rooms with modern amenities, and a range of facilities including an infinity pool, gym, and multiple dining options such as the Club Lounge, Big Bay Cafe, and Red Sugar Lounge and Bar.

Ready for your next trip? Hong Kong is a city full of energy, culture, and incredible experiences just waiting to be discovered.

The writer travelled to Hong Kong as a guest of Hong Kong Tourism Board.

