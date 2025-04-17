Embark on an unforgettable journey through the Canadian Rockies and some iconic national parks with Trafalgar’s expertly curated tours.

From the turquoise glacial lakes of Banff and Jasper to the towering red rock formations of Zion and Bryce Canyon, these adventures offer a front-row seat to North America’s breathtaking landscapes.

Plan for the year ahead with an immersive travel experience that will give you the travel bug!

(Credit: Flight Centre Travel Group)

SPECTACULAR CANADIAN ROCKIES

This 9-day guided tour explores some of Canada’s most breathtaking landscapes.

Organised by Trafalgar, your trip will begin in Vancouver, with UNESCO-listed Mount Robson, Jaspar and Banff National Parks inclusion.

An exclusive $200 air credit is included, and additional savings of $500 per booking are available when bundling international flights and comprehensive travel insurance in-store.

PRICE: From $6849 per person, plus an exclusive $200* air credit.

BOOK HERE

ICONIC ROCKIES & WESTERN CANADA

This 13-day adventure lets you experience the rugged Canadian Rockies and British Columbia.

Enjoy immersive adventures organised by Trafalgar—from the Columbia Icefield Adventure and scenic drives along the Icefields Parkway to exploring iconic attractions like Butchart Gardens, Banff, and Jasper National Parks, plus an exclusive $500 air credit.

PRICE: From $8895 per person, plus an exclusive $500* air credit.

BOOK HERE

(Credit: Getty)

EAST COAST USA & CANADA

Explore the east coast of America in this 14-day tour.

Starting at the bright lights of New York City and historic landmarks of Washington, D.C., to the natural wonder of Niagara Falls and the charm of French-speaking Quebec City – this guided tour allows you to enjoy immersive cultural experiences.

This includes a visit to an Amish community, a hockey lesson in Canada, and a traditional Sugar Shack lunch in Quebec.

PRICE: From $10,149 per person, plus an exclusive $500* air credit.

BOOK HERE

SCENIC PARKS EXPLORER

Embark on an epic 15-day tour through America’s most iconic national parks, from Las Vegas to the breathtaking Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, and Monument Valley.

Enjoy immersive cultural experiences, stunning natural wonders, and unforgettable moments across the Southwest and Rocky Mountain regions.

PRICE: From $10,975 per person, plus an exclusive $500* air credit.

BOOK HERE

Discover the raw beauty of the wild west journeying through the Canadian Rockies & USA’s national parks with Trafalgar.

Plus, when you book these amazing Trafalgar tours through Flight Centre you’ll receive up to $500* air credit! Hurry – this exclusive offer is available for a limited time only. Flight Centre’s USA & Canada sale ends 27 April. Book now!

