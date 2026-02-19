Sailing the Seine: A River Cruise Is the Best Way to Explore France

If you’ve never embarked on a cruise before, a European river cruise is a nice introduction. They’re not too big, but everything is still catered for.

Being a newbie to the world of cruising, I was excited to embark on a cruise of the famous Seine River in France with Avalon Waterways onboard their ship, Tapestry II.

My only experience with cruising up until this point had been watching the reality show Below Deck. I was beyond thrilled when the crew all lined up to greet us as we stepped onboard (just like they do on the show).

All aboard! I was excited to embark on a cruise of the famous Seine River in France with Avalon Waterways onboard their ship, Tapestry II. (Supplied)

After boarding the ship (sans luggage – the crew handle this for you), we checked in at concierge, before being shown to our cabins. We then reconvened in the lounge for an introduction by the ship’s cruise director, Simona – and then the fun really began!

The Accommodation

When you think of a ship cabin, you think small, sterile and perfunctory. My cabin was nothing like that! I stayed in a Panorama Suite, which boasted floor-to-ceiling windows with a sliding door that opened up to the outside world.

My suite resembled a luxury hotel room – there was a big, comfortable bed, bathrobe and slippers, a sofa, and a surprisingly spacious bathroom.

I stayed in a Panorama Suite, which had a big, comfortable bed. (Supplied)

The only tell-tale sign that you were actually onboard a ship (aside from the view of the Seine right outside the window) was the vacuum flush toilet.

The Ship

We spent our first day docked in Le Havre, and with no excursions booked, I used it as an opportunity to explore the ship.

After enjoying a lazy morning in my suite, I made my way downstairs to the sleek and modern restaurant for the buffet breakfast.

Directly above the restaurant was the lounge, with panoramic views of the Seine and its riverbanks. This is where we’d unwind, catch up after a long day of exploring offshore, and enjoy a happy hour beverage in the evenings.

The lounge was where we’d all unwind after a long day of exploring and enjoy a happy hour beverage. (Supplied)

At the rear of the ship was the club lounge, which was set up for relaxing with board games, books and a self-serve coffee area.

On the top deck was the captain’s wheelhouse, along with sun lounges, a spa and outdoor games. While it was a little too cold to brave the spa, it felt luxurious just to relax on the top deck with the cool breeze blowing as we sailed down the Seine.

The Itinerary

After meeting in Paris, we spent the first night at a hotel in the City of Lights before embarking on a three-hour coach trip to Le Havre to board the ship.

Oui, oui! The cruise finished up in beautiful Paris. (Supplied)

After two nights in Le Havre, we set sail down the Seine to Caudebec for a night with excursions to Normandy, and then it was onto Rouen for another night. We then made our way down to Les Andelys for an overnight stay, before spending the following evening in Conflans.

Then it was back to Paris for our final two nights, before disembarking on Day Nine in the French capital.

The Food

There was no shortage of food onboard, and I quickly discovered why people treat dining on cruises like an Olympic sport.

If you opted to eat in the restaurant, you were treated to a buffet for both breakfast and lunch. Meanwhile, dinner each night consisted of a four-course meal, and often took its cues from French cuisine. In a moment of bravado, I even ordered frog legs one evening!

I bravely tried frog legs… Tasted like chicken. (Supplied)

If you wanted something a little lighter and slightly more casual, the lounge put on a sampler spread of whatever was being served downstairs in the restaurant.

On the mornings I opted to sleep in, I ordered room service to my cabin, and if you felt a bit peckish between meals, the club lounge had a self-serve snack bar with chocolate cookies and nuts.

The Excursions

A definite highlight of the cruise was the excursions. Although I’d been to France before, I visited places I’d never been and experienced things I probably wouldn’t have done otherwise. A macaron-making class in Rouen? Morning tea on the balcony of a castle? A walking tour to Vincent van Gogh’s gravesite in Auvers-sur-Oise? Sign me up for all of it!

A highlight was learning how to make macarons in Rouen. (Supplied)

The only downside was that there were so many interesting and exciting excursions to choose from that they’d often clash. (As a tip, make sure you book your excursions prior to the cruise to avoid missing out. You can make changes once you’re onboard.)

The Activities

Our second night onboard entailed karaoke, and I somehow found myself as the headlining act.

On other nights there was trivia, a dance party, and an informative and moving talk about World War II (when in Normandy…).

For our second last night onboard the ship, we were treated to a show with can-can dancers. Who needs the Moulin Rouge?

The Little Things…

What impressed me the most about the cruise was the attention to detail. Everything had been meticulously planned out and thought of, with nothing left to chance.

There’s nothing like morning tea on the balcony of a castle to make you feel like a queen. (Supplied)

When you boarded the ship after a long day of sightseeing, the crew were ready to greet you with hot towels and a beverage. It was the perfect way to unwind and shake off the outside world!

If you forgot your reading glasses, you could borrow a pair from a stand at the entrance to the restaurant to read the menu.

On the morning of our departure, I had a ridiculously early flight out of Paris. In addition to carrying my luggage out to a waiting taxi before the sun was even up, the crew had prepared breakfast bites in small takeaway bags for everyone to take on the road.

Discover the stunning sights of France with a cruise along the Seine. (Supplied)

As a guest, it was all so effortless. From the moment I stepped onboard until the moment I disembarked the ship, I didn’t have to worry about a thing, leaving more time for fun and adventure.

Choose Your Own Adventure

We embarked on Avalon Waterways' Active & Discovery on the Seine river cruise, which ran for nine days through France.

