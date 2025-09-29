The best wellness retreats in Bali to unwind and relax

There’s no denying that holidays can be exhausting. From planning every detail of your itinerary to juggling transport and meals, those dreamy bucket-list getaways often turn out busier than expected. But what if there was an easier way to guarantee true relaxation and comfort?

Enter the wellness retreat. While not a new concept (luxury resorts and spas have been offering them for years), there’s no denying that the all-inclusive holiday is having a major moment. The only question is: which bucket-list-worthy sanctuary should you choose?

We’ve rounded up the best wellness retreats in Bali to book right now, from serene packages centred on meditation to health-focused resorts designed to kickstart your lifestyle goals. These retreats are all-inclusive, indulgent, and utterly bucket-list-worthy, perfect for a solo escape, a couple’s reset, or a girls’ trip. And the best part? No stressful planning required. Just book and jet.

01 Goddess Retreat Seminyak and Ubud

Best for: Women seeking a supportive, transformative retreat that blends indulgence with cultural immersion.

Founded in 2003, Goddess Retreats has become one of Bali’s most beloved women-only sanctuaries. Designed as a safe, soulful space for renewal, it blends luxury living with transformative wellness. Each retreat is hosted either in the serene rice paddies of Ubud or along Seminyak’s tranquil coastline, giving guests the choice between a jungle escape or a beachside haven.

The experience is deeply personal: think bespoke programmes that encourage women to reconnect with themselves while indulging in unlimited spa treatments, daily yoga, and guided holistic healing. Beyond the wellness staples, the retreat offers surf lessons, creative workshops, and Balinese cultural immersions — all in a supportive all-female environment.

Whether you’re craving self-reflection, deep healing, or simply time away from everyday distractions, Goddess Retreats promises more than a holiday. It’s a journey of self-discovery wrapped in indulgence, where every detail is designed to help you relax, recharge, and return home renewed.

What’s included:

Luxury boutique villa accommodation

Daily wellness activities (yoga, surf, fitness, healing)

Unlimited spa treatments

Nutritious, nourishing meals

Cultural experiences and empowering workshops



02 REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort Nusa Dua

Best for: Those seeking a science-backed wellness journey that blends ancient therapies with modern longevity practices.

Set in the lush hills of Bali, REVĪVŌ is where traditional wisdom meets cutting-edge science. This exclusive retreat redefines wellness with a holistic approach that blends movement, mindfulness, hydrotherapy, and advanced longevity treatments. At the heart of the resort lies the Vitality Centre, offering therapies designed to restore balance and boost vitality, from biohacking and beauty technologies to emotional therapies and nutrition plans.

Every stay is personalised, beginning with a wellness evaluation that helps curate your path, whether it’s improving sleep, managing stress, or enhancing emotional balance. The six Signature Immersive Retreats, starting from three nights, integrate science-based treatments, tailored nutrition, and guided movement into a seamless experience.

What sets REVĪVŌ apart is its ability to unite cutting-edge treatments with the soulful serenity of Bali’s natural setting, making it both a high-tech health destination and a tropical sanctuary. This is a place for anyone serious about long-term wellness, delivered with the ease and luxury of an all-inclusive escape.

What’s included:

Personalised wellness evaluation

Six Signature Retreat programs (stress, sleep, mindfulness, etc.)

Tailored utrition and meal plans

Movement and mindfulness sessions

Access to hydrotherapy, advanced therapies, and spa treatments

03 COMO Shambhala Estate Ubud

Best for: Travellers looking for a deeply spiritual yet luxurious retreat in a sacred Balinese setting.

Tucked away in a sacred 22-acre forest near Ubud, COMO Shambhala Estate is one of Bali’s most iconic luxury wellness sanctuaries. This retreat is more than just a spa getaway; it’s a place of profound renewal. Aligned with four ancient Balinese temples and home to a revered natural spring, the estate offers guests an immersion in both cultural tradition and contemporary wellness.

Every stay here is fully bespoke, with programmes combining healing practices, nutritious cuisine, movement therapies, and cutting-edge treatments. The estate’s villas and residences are thoughtfully designed to blend seamlessly into the riverine landscape, creating a sense of privacy and serenity. Guests can join daily yoga, enjoy hikes through the forest, or soak in the vitality pool between spa therapies.

For over two decades, COMO Shambhala has set the benchmark for destination wellness. It’s an oasis where cultural authenticity meets refined luxury, making it the ultimate retreat for those who want their holiday to nourish both body and soul.

What’s included:

Daily yoga, Pilates, and fitness activities

Access to vitality pool, steam rooms, and sauna

Personalised wellness programmes

Spa therapies and holistic treatments

Nutritious COMO Shambhala cuisine



04 Escape Haven Canggu

Best for: Women seeking the ultimate blend of luxury, flexibility, and wellness expertise.

Escape Haven has earned its reputation as the most awarded women’s retreat in Bali, offering indulgent, tailor-made experiences that celebrate every guest. Located near Canggu’s best beaches, the retreat is both expansive and private, with sprawling grounds that include a saltwater lagoon pool, Ayurvedic treatment rooms, recovery facilities, and a serene yoga shala.

With over 15 years of expertise, Escape Haven is consistently ranked number one on TripAdvisor, thanks to its luxury inclusions and warm, personalised approach. Retreat packages span everything from yoga, Pilates, and fitness to Ayurvedic healing, detox, and even biohacking programs for longevity. Each stay is flexible (with no rigid schedules or early wake-ups!), allowing women to follow their intuition and set their own pace.

What makes Escape Haven truly unique is its world-class team of wellness experts, many employed full-time to ensure consistency and care. Whether you’re after deep healing, active movement, or pure indulgence, this retreat balances science-backed therapies with Bali’s natural spiritual energy, delivering transformations that last long beyond your stay.

What’s included: