This $55 suitcase is going viral, so I tried it, and I have… thoughts.

During my last international holiday, a terrible thing happened: my trusty old suitcase broke.

Okay, it wasn’t quite the disaster it could’ve been. There were no clothes flung across the tarmac while I gaped aghast through the plane window; no horror as undies went flying across the baggage carousel.

More like, the handle got stuck and it took me a really long time to get it up again and it was really really inconvenient.

But I’m the kind of gal who likes to find a silver lining, so I leapt on the clear opportunity offered me: an excuse to grab myself some fresh affordable luggage.

(What? I love to shop! God forbid a girl has hobbies…)

Enter: Fly First Travel, the stupidly affordable new luggage brand that’s just hit shelves and is currently making serious waves in the travel community.

The cheap suitcase that totally blew me away.

There’s a sweet spot in travel: the moment you glide through the airport with luggage that looks like it costs your entire pay cheque… but didn’t.

That’s exactly how I felt rolling into the airport with my new Fly First Travel suitcase when I did a work-to-weekend trip recently.

Fly First‘s new luggage collection is sleek, sturdy and ~wildly~ affordable (I’m talking cheaper-than-the-Uber-ride-to-the-airport affordable) and I couldn’t wait to give it a try.

While I *could* have gone the $39 (yes, that is the full price!) Small Carry-On Suitcase, I was heading to a big work event (and I knew I’d be walking away with assorted bits and pieces), then straight on to a family wedding – so the Medium Check-In Suitcase seemed like the best fit to be on the safe side.

And let me just say, at $55? MAJOR bargain.

Ain’t she a beauty? Photo: Alix Nicholson/Supplied.

The sleek black hard shell is giving “quiet luxury” vibes, minus the premium markup, and at 65cm tall with a 63L capacity, she’s roomy enough for a week-long trip – but compact enough to handle without a wrestle.

Oh, and on that whole wrestling-with-your-suitcase thing? I was genuinely (pleasantly!) shocked at how easy this case was to manoeuvre through the airport – far easier than the $200 big-name brand suitcase that I usually lug around whenever I’m flying.

Putting the Fly First Medium Suitcase to the test.

Admittedly, I was only going away for two nights when I tested this suitcase out, but as I mentioned, I was off to a family wedding, so I had a lot to tote with me.

You know the dril: Outfits for pre-dinner, the wedding, afterparty, the next day, the flight home… Not to mention hair tools, my entire beauty stash, and backup outfits in case I wasn’t feeling any of my first choices. So I when I tell you I stuffed that baby to the brim…

But the zipper handled it like a champ, as did the expander (because you know ya gal needs the extra 20 percent space).

I often have fears about the contents of my suitcase getting damaged on the journey, but the hard shell feels durable enough to handle the gentle caress of airport baggage handlers (AKA: aggressive tossing), and my goodies came out unscathed.

Meanwhile, the telescopic handle didn’t wobble in the slightest as I rolled it through the airport at each end. Tick, tick, tick.

Fly First luggage sizes and prices

The Fly First range is available online and at Big W, and comes in three sizes:

Small Carry-On Suitcase ($39): compact, cabin-approved, perfect for the smug “no checked bag” types (oh how I wish she were me).

compact, cabin-approved, perfect for the smug “no checked bag” types (oh how I wish she were me). Medium Check-In Suitcase ($55): the sweet spot for most trips – big enough for all you need, small enough not to feel cumbersome.

the sweet spot for most trips – big enough for all you need, small enough not to feel cumbersome. Large Check-In Suitcase($79): the “I’m going overseas and need to take six pairs of shoes and may buy six more while I’m away” option. Or great for sharing if you want one case between two, you choose.

Photo: Fly First Travel.

And here’s the kicker: if you can’t decide because who knows what your future travel life may bring?), you can get a discount on the full set, bringing it to $155.70.

That’s less than I paid for a single premium-brand suitcase that betrayed me in transit. You do the math.

Affordable luggage that looks luxe

Design-wise, Fly First has nailed the minimalist aesthetic.

Think matte finishes, clean lines, and no unnecessary bells and whistles.

It’s the kind of luggage that looks equally at home in an airport lounge or shoved in the back of an Uber at 5am. It rolls smoothly (a true four-wheel spin, not that clunky half-pivot some suitcases do), and it’s lightweight enough that you won’t break a sweat hauling it up stairs.

This suitcase isn’t trying to be anything it’s not. There are no USB ports, secret compartments, or gimmicks you’ll never use. But what is does do is get the job done – without fuss.

Which is all I really what I want when I’m already stressed about whether I packed enough underwear. (I definitely did.)

Oh and Fly First also have cheap-as-chips luggage straps ($5), luggage tags ($5) and packing cubes ($8 for a set of three, or $15 for a set of seven).

Not to mention a $9 memory foam neck pillow (and may I remind you, these can cost upwards of $50 if you’re grabbing one on the way to your gate, just sayin’…).

So, should you buy a Fly First Travel suitcase?

It’s a solid yes from me, if you’re in the market for new luggage.

The only “downside” I can see to Fly First’s suitcase range is, at this price, you’ll be tempted to get the whole set, even if you don’t technically *need* three new suitcases.

But honestly, future you will thank you when you’re packing for your next dream holiday. And “need” is just a state of mind, right?

Final verdict? The best cheap suitcases in Australia

I know, I know, it’s a HUGE call. But I stand by it.

Fly First proves that luggage doesn’t need to cost as much as your flight. Their suitcases are chic, practical, glide like a dream… and at these prices, I’ve got to say, I think it’s kind of a no-brainer.

If you’re sick of overpriced cases that wobble or won’t zip up, this is the upgrade your travel game deserves.

