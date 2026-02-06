Where and when to watch the Super Bowl LX in Australia

Calling all footy fans — American Football fans, that is — it’s almost time for the Super Bowl LX.

For the uninitiated, the Super Bowl is the annual championship game of the National Football League in the United States. It is without a doubt the biggest game of the NFL season, seeing millions of fans tune in to see which team will take the coveted trophy.

This year, the match is between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks. It’s a pretty big deal because the last time these two teams played each other was over 10 years ago, with the Patriots winning by just four points.

Can the Patriots do it again or will the Seahawks take the victory? Only time will tell!

Who will win? (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)

Truthfully though, the Super Bowl is about more than just football. It’s a cultural movement. Not only will watch-parties kick off worldwide for footy fans but for music fans alike.

You see, the halftime show is almost as coveted as the game itself and this year, it’s Bad Bunny’s time to shine. In an iconic move, it’s the first time that a Latino and Spanish-speaking artist has had the honour of performing at the half-time show.

“What I’m feeling goes beyond myself,” Bad Bunny said in a statement.

“It’s for those who came before me and ran countless yards so I could come in and score a touchdown … this is for my people, my culture, and our history.”

Along with Bad Bunny, rock band Green Day will be opening the show, with Charlie Puth singing the national anthem and Brandi Carlile performing “America The Beautiful”.

Bad Bunny. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Green Day. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

What time will the Super Bowl start in Australia?

While it may be known as Super Bowl Sunday in the States, for us, it’s Super Bowl…uh… Monday. So if you’re aching to watch the event, perhaps now is a good time to either take a day off or tell your boss you’re starting to feel under the weather.

Here’s when it kicks off in Australia, state by state.

Queensland (AEST): 9:30 am start

NSW / VIC / ACT / TAS (AEDT): 10:30 am

Northern Territory (ACST): 9:00 am

South Australia (ACDT): 10:00 am

Western Australia (AWST): 7:30 am

Where can I watch the Super Bowl in Australia?

You can tune in to Super Bowl live and free on Channel 7, with coverage also streaming on 7plus.

If you’re a massive sports fan, you’ll also find coverage on ESPN (via Foxtel) and Kayo Sports.

