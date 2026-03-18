The Matildas are through to the Asian Cup Final — Here’s how to watch

It’s a great day to be a Matildas fan!
The Aussie football team has powered into the Women’s Asian Cup final after a thrilling win over China on Tuesday night.
After a close, nail-biting game, it was a beautiful Bend It Like Beckham-esque moment from Kaitlyn Torpey, Caitlin Foord and Sam Kerr in the 58th minute that saw the Matildas get one up over China.
Now, Sydney is buzzing knowing that our gals in green and gold are just days away from competing in the Asian Cup Final. While they’ve made it to the final of the cup in 2018 and 2014, the last Matildas Victory was in 2010. Can they do it again? And who will be their opponent in the final — Japan or South Korea?
One thing’s for sure: the nation will be watching.
For everything you need to know to tune in and support our talented sports heroes, keep on reading.
When is the Matildas Asian Cup Final?
Buckle up, sports fans, it’s just days away!
The grand final match takes place at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday the 21st of March, 2026.
Kick off is at 8pm sharp so don’t be late!
How can I watch the Matildas play?
The big game will be aired live on Channel 10 and available to stream on 10Play and Paramount+.
Up the Tillies!!!!!!